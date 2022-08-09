John Winthrop Clarke, age 79, of New York, New York, passed away on August 4, 2022 in NY after an extended illness.

John was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Jeremiah and Virginia (Beguelin) Clarke. He grow up on the family estate on Long Island and developed a passion for American antiques, particularly antique radios. John worked for many years as a Customs Broker for Overton and Company. He was politically active, and a longtime member of the Hugenots Society and Sons of the Revolution in NYC. His family, the Clarke family, has long historical connections to Newport and several businesses still carry the Clarke name. He was an active member of Trinity Church.

John is survived by his nephew, John H. Smith, III of Springfield, VA, two grand nieces, Danae and Dagmar Smith, and by his cousin, Sarah Beguelin.

John is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jeremiah Clarke II, and his sister Ann Audley Clarke Spivy.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, August 11, 2022 with a graveside service in Island Cemetery, Warner Street, Newport.

Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Church, One Queen Anne Square, Newport, RI 02840.

