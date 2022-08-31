Joan P. Price, 72, of Newport, RI, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Newport Hospital. She was the wife of the late Norman E. Price.

Born in Mount Holly, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Rea) Gromyko. Joan was a graduate of North Kingstown High School, Class of 1968. She was a longtime resident of Newport and an avid volunteer at animal shelters. She loved working at the Potter League and cherished her time helping to care for the cats and dogs. Joan was a lover of all animals, especially cats, they were her favorite.

She is preceded in death by her older sister, Therese Twomey who passed this last December.

Joan is survived by her sister Mary B. Urania and husband AJ of North Carolina, brother James of Providence, RI, brother-in-law Robert M. Twomey of Needham, MA and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Trinity Cemetery, 367 E. Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI at 11:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s memory may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842.

