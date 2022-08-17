Mrs. Hildburg (Susan) McAuliffe, age 67, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully, on August 2, 2022, at Newport Hospital after a short illness with her devoted husband at her bedside.

Hildburg was born in Abbehausen, Germany on July 10, 1955, the daughter of the late Adolf and Gerda Marek of Nordenham , Germany and Newport. She was a graduate of Rogers HS. Susan, as she was known, worked at Newport Hospital for many years. She was one of the first volunteers at the Potter Animal League and a member of the Navy League of the US. She married Patrick McAuliffe of Portsmouth on October 7,2000.

Susan is survived by her husband, Patrick and the McAuliffe family, her sister, Renate Marek of Portsmouth, her nieces, Steffanie Perry and Victoria McAuliffe and a great nephew Jake Perry.

A Memorial Service for Mrs. Hildburg McAuliffe will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 10:00 am at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 525 Broadway, Newport.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln Middletown, RI, 02842 or Portsmouth Visiting Nurses, 1184 E. Main Rd. Portsmouth RI, 02871

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com