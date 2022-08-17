Debra McDonald-Amini, 64, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022,surrounded by her loving family. Debbie fought a long and courageous battle with breast cancer and was an inspiration of love and strength to all those around her.

Debbie was born on March 20, 1958 to John and Marie McDonald in Westlake, Ohio.

After receiving her Master’s degree from Ohio State University, Debbie went on to a successful career in New York and London in the field of international banking. Her true love in life was her family.

With her husband, Soheyl Amini, of 42 years, Debbie was blessed with three beautiful children. Cyrus, Settie and Alexander were the light of her life. Her love of a good book and a good laugh lives on in them.

Debbie was preceded in death by her mother Marie McDonald, father John McDonald and older sister Carol McDonald.

She is survived by her husband, Soheyl Amini, her children; Cyrus and his wife Ryanne Amini, Settie Barefoot and her husband Ian, and Alexander Amini. She is also survived by her sister Audrey Supman and her husband Kenny, and her cherished granddaughter Campbell “Cammy” Amini, as well as a host of loving cousins, brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her family, Debbie was a devoted friend and an amazing supporter of her community. Her loving nature, sense of humor and creativity will be missed by many.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nursing and medical support staff at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, who helped Debbie navigate her battle with breast cancer for 13 years. Many of you became dear friends along the way. We offer special thanks to Dr. Beth Overmoyer for her support, friendship and extraordinary dedication to Debbie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Newport, RI on August 22 at 10:00 AM.

Burial will be private

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name, to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute 450 Brookline Avenue Boston, MA 02215