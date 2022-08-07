Captain Thomas J. Glancy Jr., USN (Retired) Ph.D, 93, died on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in the John Clarke Nursing Home. He was the son of the late Thomas J. Glancy Sr. and Agnes (Dolan) Glancy of Marblehead, MA.

He was born in Dorchester, MA on November 10, 1928 and was educated in Marblehead, MA schools. It was here that he met his future bride in the third grade. He was active in The Boy Scouts attaining the rank of Eagle Scout and he graduated from Marblehead High School in 1946.

Tom attended Tufts College where he was a brother in Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and lettered in swimming graduating with a Biology-Chemistry Bachelor of Science degree in 1950. He went on to Columbia University Teacher’s College graduating in 1951 with a masters of Arts degree in Natural Science Education.

He enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve in August 1951 and attended the U.S. Naval Officers Candidate School in Newport,RI. graduating as a ENSIGN USNR in January, 1952. He married his high school sweetheart Joanne Borden of Greenwich, CT on Feb 9,1952. They relocated to California the next day where he was assigned to the USS Toledo (CA-133) out of Long Beach participating in combat operations off Korea. In September 1953, then LTJG Glancy was stationed with 1st ANGLICO, FMFPAC in Hawaii. In 1955, he augmented to the regular Navy and he then served two years aboard the USS PHILIP (DDE-498), stationed in Hawaii.

Lieutenant Glancy was assigned in 1958 to post-graduate study at the Graduate School of Oceanography, University of Washington Seattle, WA; graduating with a Master’s of Science degree in Physical Oceanography. In 1960, following additional instruction at the U.S. Navy Hydrographic Office, he was assigned as survey officer on the USS REHOBOTH (AGS-50) out of Treasure Island, CA, conducting survey operations all over the Northern Pacific Ocean and the Aleutian Islands. In 1963, then LCDR Glancy was assigned as the resident oceanographer to the us Atlantic Fleet ASW Tactical School in Norfolk, VA. He then attended the Armed Forces Staff College and in 1965 he became the prospective Executive Officer of the USS GLOVER (AGDE-1) out of Newport RI.

In 1966, then CDR Glancy was assigned as Logistic Officer on the staff of River Assault Flotilla One conducting combat riverine operations on the Mekong River in the Republic of Vietnam. In 1967 CDR Glancy received orders to be Commanding Officer of the Newport, RI based USS FOREST SHERMAN (DD_931),completing an operational cruise to the Mediterranean. In 1969, he was assigned to the U.S. Naval Academy, serving first as the Executive Officer of the Naval Science Department, and later as the Chairman of the Enviromental Science Department.

In 1972 he was promoted to captain and was assigned to the pentagon on the staff of the Chief of Naval Operations, Surface ASW and Mine warfare Branch, Undersea and Strategic Warfare Research and Development Division, involved with the development new mines and ASW equipment. In 1974, he was assigned as Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 27 out of Long Beach, CA. in 1976, he joined the staff of Norfolk, VA based

Operational Test and Evaluation Force in charge of the Undersea Warfare division. He later took command of the U.S. Navy Alcohol Rehabilitation Center in Norfolk, VA; retiring from that command in 1982.

During his almost 31 years of the Naval Service, Captain Glancy received the following personal decorations: Navy Commendation Medal with combat V (Korea), two Meritorious Service medals, the Bronze Star with combat V (Vietnam), and the Legion of Merit.

During his Navy career and travels, he visited every continent except Antarctica and almost all of the 50 states. He took numerous cross-country road trips either to move his family to a new duty station or later to visit his children and grandchildren. Both he and his wife enjoyed traveling, so they continued it during their retirement.

Following his navy retirement and a final move to Rhode Island, Captain Glancy attended the University of Rhode Island, Graduate School of Oceanography and was awarded his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Geological Oceanography in 1992. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Education and Training Programs in Hartford,CT from 1984 to 2002. He was a good friend of Bill W. for 46 years.

Tom was a double cancer survivor, an avid reader and a lifelong Red Sox and Patriots fan. For one of his generation, he really embraced new technology.

Tom was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Joanne; and his sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Wade Blute of Danvers, MA. and his brother-in-law, Bradford Borden of North Stonington, CT. He is survived by his son Robert Glancy and his wife Mary of Centennial, Co; his daughter Barbara Pease and her husband Bill of Arlington, Va; and his son James Glancy and his wife Cheri of Kailua, Hi; and his son John Glancy of Middletown, RI; his four grandchildren, Sarah Glancy of Honolulu, Hi; Stephen Glancy and his wife Laura of Yorktown, Va, Kaylyn Glancy of Kailua, Hi and Timothy Glancy of Los Angeles, Ca. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Mimi Borden of North Stonington, Ct; as well as a nephew and numerous nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.

Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022, form 4:00-7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 10:00 AM St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 245 Waterman Street Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 or the American Cancer Society.