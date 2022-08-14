jobs available in Newport, RI

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Current Job Opportunities

  1. 22 Bowen’s – BUSSER @ 22 BOWEN’S 
  2. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate (RIS)
  3. Altus Technology Solutions – Program Manager – NUWC Code 70, Industrial Services Enterprise (ISE)
  4. Applebee’s – Server
  5. Aspire Dermatology – Medical Assistant – Middletown
  6. AutoZone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
  7. BankNewport – Regional Manager
  8. Bar & Board Newport Bistro – Hosts, food runners and bussers
  9. Bar ‘Cino Newport – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR *$22-$25/HOUR* @ BAR ‘CINO NEWPORT, SOUS CHEF **SIGNON BONUS** @ BAR ‘CINO NEWPORT
  10. Barnes & Noble – Barista – PT
  11. Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Finance Clerk / Biller
  12. Behan Bros- Construction Supervisor – High End Residential
  13. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant/Line or Prep Cook
  14. Castle Hill Inn – ASSISTANT FRONT OFFICE MANAGER @ CASTLE HILL INN 
  15. Child & Family – Executive Assistant – Hybrid Work Available
  16. Chipotle – Crew Member
  17. Christmas Tree Shops – Merchandising (Day)
  18. City of Newport – Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director –  Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
  19. Clarke Cooke House – HOST/HOSTESS
  20. Coastal Dental – Dental Office Receptionist
  21. Coddington Brewing Co. – Server/Host
  22. Conexion Latina Newport – Bilingual Community Health Worker
  23. D2 Government Solutions – Project Manager
  24. Desautel Law – Attorney
  25. Diego’s Newport – Front of House Positions Open
  26. Domino’s Pizza – Pizza Maker All Shifts
  27. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center – Preschool Teacher Assistant
  28. East Side Enterprise – Store Manager
  29. Evolution Wireless – Mobile Expert/Sales Associate – Immediate Availability
  30. Fairstead Management – Community Manager
  31. Foodlove Market – DISHWASHER **$17-$20/HOUR** @ FOODLOVE MARKET 
  32. Goldbelt – Engineering Technician III
  33. Grand Islander – Paid Nurse Aide Training
  34. Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina – Restaurant Supervisor
  35. KFC – KFC General Manager
  36. Heatherwood Rehab – Registered Nurse
  37. Host Healthcare – RN – Labor and Delivery
  38. Island Wellness – Wellness Associate (PT)
  39. Joe’s Kwik Mart – Joe’s Kwik Mart Cashier
  40. JoS.A.Bank – Retail Sales Associate Part Time
  41. John Clarke Senior Living – Recreation Assistant
  42. JPS Construction & Design – Laborer – Residential Construction
  43. La Vecina Taqueria – BARTENDER @ LA VECINA TAQUERIA 
  44. LAZ Parking – Newport Meters Manager
  45. LB&B Associates – LCS JOOD / OOD Instructor Operator
  46. Lifespan – Registered Nurse
  47. Lucy’s Kitchen – Head Barista
  48. Macrae Medical Associates – Medical Assistant
  49. Malt – MALT WAITSTAFF WANTED
  50. McLaughlin Research Corp – ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT-JG
  51. Michaels Stores – Part Time Frame Sales
  52. Middletown Family Dental – Dental Assistant
  53. Middletown Public Schools – Building-Based Substitute Teachers (One Year Only) – All Subject Areas
  54. MIKEL – CYBER SECURITY SPECIALIST
  55. Netsimco – Remediation Technician
  56. Newport Animal Hospital – Receptionist/Client Service Specialist
  57. Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Adult Beverage Tasting
  58. Newport County YMCA – Director of Inclusion
  59. Newport Public Schools – Culinary Arts Teacher @ NACTC
  60. Nina Lynette Home – Housekeeper/Meal Preparation
  61. NorthEast Shrink Wrap – Marine Trades / Shrink Wrap Specialist
  62. Ocean Newport – Automotive Shop Foreman
  63. Our Table Jamestown – Server/Host – Dynamic New Restaurant
  64. Panera Bread – Immediate Hiring-Restaurants Team Members!
  65. Peak Event Services – Tent Installer
  66. People’s Credit Union – Member Service Representative 1
  67. Pelham Court Hotel – Front Desk/Housekeeping
  68. Pizza Hollywood – Pizza Delivery Driver
  69. Potter League – Animal Care Associate
  70. Premium Retail Services – Merchandiser /Stocker No weekends
  71. Prime Communications – AT&T Retail Sales Consultant
  72. Provencal Bakery – Cafe Server
  73. RBG – Event Security Guard
  74. SAIC – General Clerk
  75. Saccucci Auto Group – Body Shop Technician
  76. Sailing Excursions – Ticket Sales Associate
  77. Sally Beauty – STORE MANAGER-0100N
  78. Saltwater Living & Seashells in Bloom – Retail Sales Associate
  79. Salve Regina University – Cooks, Receiver, Food Service Workers and Dishwashers 
  80. Samplers – Adult Beverage Tasting
  81. Sandcastles Sundaes – Ice Cream Scooper/Cashier
  82. Scales & Shells – Host
  83. SEACORP – Engineering Technician – Platforms Installation
  84. Sephora – Beauty Advisor
  85. Serco North America – Communication Systems – Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare (EMW) Electrical Designer/Drafter – Newport, RI – Clearance Required
  86. Shore Soap Company – Retail Sales Associate (Fall & Winter)
  87. Simmons & Sons – Painting estimator
  88. Skechers – Retail Floor Leader (Key Holder)
  89. Sodexo – Starbucks Barista-Newport
  90. Sonesta Select – Night Auditor Sunday- Thursday
  91. Sprout & Lentil – Bakery Assistant
  92. St. Clare Newport – Activities Assistant – Full Time – Life Enrichment
  93. St. Michael’s Country Day School – Front Desk Attendant
  94. Starbucks Barista – Salve Regina University 
  95. TANTARA Corporation – Equipment Operator
  96. TerraCorps – TerraCorps Youth Education Coordinator with Norman Bird Sanctuary
  97. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Breakfast/ Lunch Server
  98. The Food Shack – Server/Cashier
  99. The Home Depot – Cashier
  100. The Mooring – SERVER @ THE MOORING 
  101. The Vanderbilt – Service Assistant/Busser
  102. Toast – Newport RI, Territory Account Executive
  103. Town Fair Tire – Sales Associate/Management Trainee
  104. Town of Jamestown – Building and Zoning Official
  105. Town of Middletown – Variety of job opportunities
  106. Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Hotel Viking – Newport, RI
  107. Trofholz Technologies – Security Systems Technician Apprentice
  108. U-Haul – Customer Service Representative
  109. Ulta Beauty – General Manager
  110. Unidine – CLERK, DIET (FULL & PART-TIME)
  111. University Orthopedics – Physical Therapy Aide
  112. UPP Global – Parking Enforcement Officer
  113. US Naval Education and Training Command – TRAINING TECHNICIAN (SCHEDULER)
  114. Wyndham Destinations – Common Area Attendant
  115. YMCA – Director of Development

