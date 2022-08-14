Subscribe to What’s Up Newp’s daily newsletter
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Current Job Opportunities
- 22 Bowen’s – BUSSER @ 22 BOWEN’S
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate (RIS)
- Altus Technology Solutions – Program Manager – NUWC Code 70, Industrial Services Enterprise (ISE)
- Applebee’s – Server
- Aspire Dermatology – Medical Assistant – Middletown
- AutoZone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
- BankNewport – Regional Manager
- Bar & Board Newport Bistro – Hosts, food runners and bussers
- Bar ‘Cino Newport – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR *$22-$25/HOUR* @ BAR ‘CINO NEWPORT, SOUS CHEF **SIGNON BONUS** @ BAR ‘CINO NEWPORT
- Barnes & Noble – Barista – PT
- Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Finance Clerk / Biller
- Behan Bros- Construction Supervisor – High End Residential
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant/Line or Prep Cook
- Castle Hill Inn – ASSISTANT FRONT OFFICE MANAGER @ CASTLE HILL INN
- Child & Family – Executive Assistant – Hybrid Work Available
- Chipotle – Crew Member
- Christmas Tree Shops – Merchandising (Day)
- City of Newport – Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
- Clarke Cooke House – HOST/HOSTESS
- Coastal Dental – Dental Office Receptionist
- Coddington Brewing Co. – Server/Host
- Conexion Latina Newport – Bilingual Community Health Worker
- D2 Government Solutions – Project Manager
- Desautel Law – Attorney
- Diego’s Newport – Front of House Positions Open
- Domino’s Pizza – Pizza Maker All Shifts
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center – Preschool Teacher Assistant
- East Side Enterprise – Store Manager
- Evolution Wireless – Mobile Expert/Sales Associate – Immediate Availability
- Fairstead Management – Community Manager
- Foodlove Market – DISHWASHER **$17-$20/HOUR** @ FOODLOVE MARKET
- Goldbelt – Engineering Technician III
- Grand Islander – Paid Nurse Aide Training
- Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina – Restaurant Supervisor
- KFC – KFC General Manager
- Heatherwood Rehab – Registered Nurse
- Host Healthcare – RN – Labor and Delivery
- Island Wellness – Wellness Associate (PT)
- Joe’s Kwik Mart – Joe’s Kwik Mart Cashier
- JoS.A.Bank – Retail Sales Associate Part Time
- John Clarke Senior Living – Recreation Assistant
- JPS Construction & Design – Laborer – Residential Construction
- La Vecina Taqueria – BARTENDER @ LA VECINA TAQUERIA
- LAZ Parking – Newport Meters Manager
- LB&B Associates – LCS JOOD / OOD Instructor Operator
- Lifespan – Registered Nurse
- Lucy’s Kitchen – Head Barista
- Macrae Medical Associates – Medical Assistant
- Malt – MALT WAITSTAFF WANTED
- McLaughlin Research Corp – ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT-JG
- Michaels Stores – Part Time Frame Sales
- Middletown Family Dental – Dental Assistant
- Middletown Public Schools – Building-Based Substitute Teachers (One Year Only) – All Subject Areas
- MIKEL – CYBER SECURITY SPECIALIST
- Netsimco – Remediation Technician
- Newport Animal Hospital – Receptionist/Client Service Specialist
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Adult Beverage Tasting
- Newport County YMCA – Director of Inclusion
- Newport Public Schools – Culinary Arts Teacher @ NACTC
- Nina Lynette Home – Housekeeper/Meal Preparation
- NorthEast Shrink Wrap – Marine Trades / Shrink Wrap Specialist
- Ocean Newport – Automotive Shop Foreman
- Our Table Jamestown – Server/Host – Dynamic New Restaurant
- Panera Bread – Immediate Hiring-Restaurants Team Members!
- Peak Event Services – Tent Installer
- People’s Credit Union – Member Service Representative 1
- Pelham Court Hotel – Front Desk/Housekeeping
- Pizza Hollywood – Pizza Delivery Driver
- Potter League – Animal Care Associate
- Premium Retail Services – Merchandiser /Stocker No weekends
- Prime Communications – AT&T Retail Sales Consultant
- Provencal Bakery – Cafe Server
- RBG – Event Security Guard
- SAIC – General Clerk
- Saccucci Auto Group – Body Shop Technician
- Sailing Excursions – Ticket Sales Associate
- Sally Beauty – STORE MANAGER-0100N
- Saltwater Living & Seashells in Bloom – Retail Sales Associate
- Salve Regina University – Cooks, Receiver, Food Service Workers and Dishwashers
- Samplers – Adult Beverage Tasting
- Sandcastles Sundaes – Ice Cream Scooper/Cashier
- Scales & Shells – Host
- SEACORP – Engineering Technician – Platforms Installation
- Sephora – Beauty Advisor
- Serco North America – Communication Systems – Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare (EMW) Electrical Designer/Drafter – Newport, RI – Clearance Required
- Shore Soap Company – Retail Sales Associate (Fall & Winter)
- Simmons & Sons – Painting estimator
- Skechers – Retail Floor Leader (Key Holder)
- Sodexo – Starbucks Barista-Newport
- Sonesta Select – Night Auditor Sunday- Thursday
- Sprout & Lentil – Bakery Assistant
- St. Clare Newport – Activities Assistant – Full Time – Life Enrichment
- St. Michael’s Country Day School – Front Desk Attendant
- Starbucks Barista – Salve Regina University
- TANTARA Corporation – Equipment Operator
- TerraCorps – TerraCorps Youth Education Coordinator with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Breakfast/ Lunch Server
- The Food Shack – Server/Cashier
- The Home Depot – Cashier
- The Mooring – SERVER @ THE MOORING
- The Vanderbilt – Service Assistant/Busser
- Toast – Newport RI, Territory Account Executive
- Town Fair Tire – Sales Associate/Management Trainee
- Town of Jamestown – Building and Zoning Official
- Town of Middletown – Variety of job opportunities
- Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Hotel Viking – Newport, RI
- Trofholz Technologies – Security Systems Technician Apprentice
- U-Haul – Customer Service Representative
- Ulta Beauty – General Manager
- Unidine – CLERK, DIET (FULL & PART-TIME)
- University Orthopedics – Physical Therapy Aide
- UPP Global – Parking Enforcement Officer
- US Naval Education and Training Command – TRAINING TECHNICIAN (SCHEDULER)
- Wyndham Destinations – Common Area Attendant
- YMCA – Director of Development