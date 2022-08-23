The Newport International Boat Show announced today its schedule of showgoer activities to engage and excite the whole family. This year’s Show will take place September 15-18, 2022, at the Newport Yachting Center Marina in downtown Newport, Rhode Island.

“Every year, the Newport International Boat Show attracts exhibitors offering the world’s most innovative new boats, boating products and services,” said Jocelyn Emory, Marketing Director of Newport Exhibition Group. “This year, we have added several new, exciting events, educational opportunities, and giveaways to enhance the boat show experience. We are confident that this robust Show is one not to miss!”

The Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England. It encompasses over 14 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors, dealers and manufacturers, showcasing new powerboats and sailboats, as well as marine equipment, services and accessories. This year, Newport International Boat Show aligned with Better Bay Alliance as its 2022 Charitable Partner with a common mission: to educate and enhance the boating experience by promoting safety for those on the water. Presenting sponsors for this year’s Show are BankNewport and its marine division, OceanPoint Marine Lending.

One of the Show’s popular attractions is the Newport for New Products (NFNP) Awards Program, which showcases new boats and boating products making their United States debut. Industry experts judge each entry on opening day and awards are given in several categories. The People’s Choice Award for Best Overall Boat Debut is chosen by attendees before the Show via online voting and all the winners are announced on Friday, September 17. View the Show Directory for the line-up to date or visit the website to chart your NFNP course. All entries and winners are also marked by NFNP burgees and decals throughout the Show.

In collaboration with the Freedom Boat Club and the Narragansett Sailing School, in-water training sessions for powerboaters and sailors will cover everything from the basics to docking and intermediate skill builders and will even include courses for women-only.

Just a short walk away from the Newport Boat Show entrance lies Show partner The Sailing Museum. This state-of-the-art experience explores the ins-and-outs of sailing with exhibits celebrating the members of the National Sailing Hall of Fame and America’s Cup Hall of Fame. During the Show days, visitors can show their wristbands and get 25% off admission to the Museum.

New for this year, join Voice of the Oceans to support their global initiative committed to ridding the oceans of plastic pollution. Making a stopover in Newport is their must-see vessel, Kat, which will be docked on the south-side of the Show. Come aboard to meet the crew and take a tour of the unique vessel or partake in a classroom seminar at The Maritime Center, both being offered all four days of the Show.

Come and see the iconic boat Maiden and meet her inspiring crew located at Bannister’s Wharf all four-days of the Show. Maiden is now a Global Ambassador for the Empowerment of Girls through Education. Together they are on another mission to raise awareness and funds for girls’ education on a three-year world tour, covering 90,000 nautical miles and sailing to 60 destinations in 40 countries, reaching and inspiring millions of girls and changing the narrative of what they can achieve, creating better futures for all.

Another new feature of the Newport Boat Show for this year is a collaboration of YouTube stars, who will be at the first-ever YouTube Influencer booth on North Commercial Wharf, right outside The Bohlin Tent. In attendance this year will be the team from Acorn to Arabella, Colin MacRae from Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Andy Miller of Boatworks Today, Louis Sauzedde from Tips from a Shipwright, Captain Q Yacht Hunter, David Shih Sailing, Out Chasing Stars, Building MV Dauntless, Parlay Revival Sailing, Sailing Dark Angel and more. This exciting experience is sponsored by Bacon Sails, Edson Marine, Precision Sails, TotalBoat and Ugo Wear.

Several exhibitors will be conducting giveaways during the Show. Back by popular demand is the Oris Airstream, located at the top of Commercial Wharf. Visitors can sign up for a chance to win an Oris Depth Gauge watch. The winner will be chosen late Sunday afternoon at the Oris Airstream. Stop by the Celebrity Cruises and AAA display to learn more about how you can register for a chance to win a seven-night cruise to Bermuda, Caribbean, Europe or Alaska in 2023. The winner will be selected at Booth #1 and 2 in Tent A on Sunday, September 18 at 4 p.m. Celebrity Cruises will also be offering Show discounts.

The Bohlin Tent, located at the end of Commercial Wharf, is a pleasant retreat from the hustle and bustle of the show and a great place to relax while enjoying acoustic music, delicious food and a cool beverage from Sobieski Vodka, Fishers Island Lemonade, Boston Beer Company, Narragansett Brewing and Whalers Brewing. New this year, the Show welcomes Delicato Wines, Mount Gay Rum, Rey Azul Tequila and Soda and Tequila Ocho. Not to be missed is the Silent Auction and Raffle in the Bohlin Tent sponsored by the Newport Marriott to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County. Prizes include hotel stays and other gifts from Show sponsors. In addition, visitors can meet Tokyo 2020 Olympian Stephanie Roble and US Sailing Team athlete Mac Agnese at The Bohlin Tent from 1 – 3 p.m. on Friday for all boat show attendees. For all friends and families, join Newport Hospital celebrating 150 years for a children’s activity on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. in The Bohlin Tent.

Visit Tent A-3 to learn about REGENT and their quest to pioneer the future of sustainable maritime mobility. Headquartered in Rhode Island, REGENT builds seagliders, a new category of electric vehicle that operates exclusively over the water to drastically reduce the time and cost of moving people and goods between coastal cities. Viceroy is REGENT’s flagship seaglider, a 12-passenger vehicle with a 160-nautical mile range with existing battery technology that uses existing dock infrastructure and is certified by maritime authorities.

To round out the Show experience, the 12 Metre Yacht Club, the North American fleet of 12 Metre yachts, along with Ida Lewis Yacht Club, will be hosting the 12 Metre North American Championships September 16-18. On the final day of racing, Sunday, September 18, the fleet of 12 Metres will proudly parade through Newport Harbor at approximately 10 a.m. All attendees are welcome at the Newport Yachting Center Marina docks for this must-see moment.

There will be limited box offices on site during the Show days, therefore it is recommended to purchase advance tickets online. Digital tickets will be scanned as visitors enter and a wristband will be applied which grants visitors access to all gates throughout the day. Thursday is opening Preview Day, sponsored by Discover Newport, and tickets are $40* while One-Day Tickets for Friday through Sunday are $28*. In addition, military families and veterans, as well as residents of Newport County, sponsored by Hogan Associates Real Estate and Carey, Richmond and Viking Insurance, are able to purchase tickets in-person at Gate 1 for $18 with valid ID on Friday, September 16. Children under 12 are free all four days of the Show, courtesy of Newport Hospital.

To make attendees’ experience seamless upon entry, Show management recommends purchasing a parking space online in advance at Easton’s Beach in Newport. A parking pass is $40 per vehicle. There will be continuous, complimentary shuttles to and from the Show site (only 1.5 miles) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If purchasing a ticket online, visitors can add a parking space to their shopping cart when checking out. Visitors who are local can also take the express Jamestown/Newport Ferry to the Show or take the Seastreak ferry from Providence or Bristol, Rhode Island. Both ferries drop off at Perrotti Park, just a short walk to the Show.

To purchase tickets online, click here. Please follow the Newport International Boat Show’s Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates, schedules of events and sponsor giveaways and prizes.

For more information, visit www.newportboatshow.com.

*Processing fees applied as well as day-of pricing increase at gates

Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, Friday & Saturday, September 15th, 16th, and 17th: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 18th: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.