The National Association of Marine Surveyors (NAMS), an organization of accredited, qualified marine surveyors across the country, recently announced that they will host their 2022 New England Fall Conference in Newport.

Scheduled for October 27 and 28, 2022, the event will include a roundtable and reception at the IYRS School of Technology & Trades.

NAMS-accredited marine surveyors in attendance will receive nine general continuing education credits and one ethics credit for attending the two-day conference.

NAMS was established in 1962, making it one of the oldest, most dedicated accrediting organizations for marine surveyors, taking its origins from an independent group of surveyors organized in 1948 known as the Yacht Safety Bureau, according to the organization’s website.

To learn more about the NAMS, visit https://www.namsglobal.org.