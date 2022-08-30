The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices.

Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to the international benchmark Brent Crude. However, recent deadly conflicts in Libya coupled with rhetoric from OPEC+ members about production cuts have raised concerns about global exports and driven up the cost of crude to $104 per barrel.

While that impact has not yet reached American drivers, volatility in the global oil market can, and has, impacted prices at the pump at home.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of August 29. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Rhode Island by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.96

– Week change: -$0.13 (-3.2%)

– Year change: +$0.89 (+29.0%)

– Gas tax: $0.35 per gallon (#12 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.12

– Week change: -$0.04 (-0.7%)

– Year change: +$1.97 (+62.4%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.47 (5/18/22)

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $5.31

#2. California: $5.28

#3. Nevada: $4.87

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Arkansas: $3.35

#2. Mississippi: $3.37

#3. Texas: $3.37

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162