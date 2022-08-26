Photo provided by DEM

The Department of Environmental Management (DEM), along with the RI Tree CouncilRI Nursery and Landscape Association, and the Arbor Day Foundation, is providing 1,000 free trees to Rhode Island residents this fall through the Energy-Saving Trees program.

Registration opens Friday, August 26. Now in its 13th season, this popular program helps Rhode Islanders save energy and lower their utility bills by strategically planting trees on their property. 

“Planting trees in our neighborhoods makes them greener and provides shade to keep people cooler and healthier in hot weather.  These are investments in our communities and the quality of life throughout Rhode Island, particularly in our cities.  From an environmental perspective, planting a tree in the right place can improve air quality, capture and store carbon, and help manage stormwater runoff,” said DEM Director Terry Gray in a statement. “It’s a terrific way for Rhode Islanders to reduce their energy costs today and in the years to come, and a tangible way to stand up to climate change. Fall is an ideal time to plant a tree because the cooler temperatures help encourage new root growth.”

Planting the right tree in the right place is the key to maximizing the energy-saving benefits trees provide. When planted properly, a single tree can save homeowners money on energy costs by shading their home in the summer and blocking cold winds in the winter. Additional benefits include improved air quality, reducing stormwater runoff, and beautifying your surroundings.

The two small species (up to 30 feet tall) available in the fall giveaway are the Shantung maple and pawpaw. Medium-sized trees (up to 50 feet) include the trident maple, katsura tree, and tupelo (shown above). Large species (taller than 50 feet) include the bald cypress, frontier elm, and red oak.

The process to reserve your free tree only takes a few minutes.

1. Sign up at www.arborday.org/RIDEM and map your house by using the interactive mapping tool.

2. Select the right species by choosing from the list of available trees.

3. Reserve your tree and select your pick-up location from the following list of locations.

Richmond Elementary School: 190 Kingstown Road, Richmond

Saturday, Sept. 10, 9AM-12PM

Colt State Park: Route 114, Bristol

Saturday, Sept. 17, 9AM-12PM

Dexter Training School: 85 Parade Street, Providence

Saturday, Sept. 24, 9AM-12PM

RI Tree Council: 2953 Hartford Avenue, Johnston

Saturday, Oct. 1, 9AM-12PM

DEM says that the trees will be about four to six feet tall each and are in three-gallon containers. These trees fit in most cars for transportation to your home. All program participants must be Rhode Island residents and pre-register online to reserve their free tree.

Funding for the program is provided by the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. For online registration assistance, please contact the Arbor Day Foundation at 1-855-234-3801. For more information about the Rhode Island Energy-Saving Trees Program, please visit the DEM Division of Agriculture and Forest Environment Urban and Community Forestry website or follow DEM’s Division of Agriculture and Forest Environment on Facebook.

For more information about DEM divisions and programs, visit www.dem.ri.gov.

