Diossa receives several endorsements

Former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa has received endorsements from several current officeholders, plus the Sierra Club

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza became the seventh Rhode Island mayor to endorse Diossa, all pointing to the former mayor’s fiscal achievements while mayor of Central Falls. House Finance Chair Marvin Abney, D-Newport and Middletown, and several Providence City Councilmen and Women also endorsed Diossa.

He was also endorsed by the Rhode Island Sierra Club.

Pryor has big second quarter

Former Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, who will face off with Diossa in the Democratic Primary Election for the Treasurer nomination, raised $162,000 in the second quarter, compared with Diossa’s $50,000.

Pryor apparently just started fundraising in the second quarter, receiving $156,076 in individual donations, and $5,250 from Political Action Committees. After expenses, his fund balance was $147,094.

Diossa, who has been fundraising for several months, has a fund balance of $205,475, raising $47,035 from individual donors in the second quarter, $3,000 from Political Action Committees, and a loan of $10,000.

R.I. Board of Elections Finds Campaign Finance Violations Committed by State Representative Ramon Perez

The Rhode Island Board of Elections, has fined state Rep. Ramon Perez, D-Providence

$6,000 for campaign finance violations and ordered him to reimburse his campaign bank account $1,072.49 for personal use of campaign funds,

Matos endorsed by The Collective PAC

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos has been endorsed by The Collective PAC, the nation’s largest political action committee dedicated to increasing Black political engagement, representation, and power across all levels of government.

Matos also leads in fundraising among the three Democratic lieutenant governor candidates. She has a fund balance of $316,247, after raising $56,540 from individuals and $5,000 from Political Action Committee, during the second quarter.

State Rep. Deborah Ruggiero has a fund balance of $139,714, after raising $90,344 from individuals and $4,525 from Political Action Committees during the second quarter.

Progressive Cynthia Mendes has a fund balance of 54,093, after raising $38,353 during the second quarter.

Foulkes Calls for Elimination of Political Appointees at the CRMC

Democratic candidate for governor Helena Buonanno Foulkes is calling for the abolition of politically-appointed supervisors of the CRMC, bringing its mission and professional staff under a new position, the Secretary of Climate Action.

“The CRMC’s mission is too important to Rhode Islanders for it to be siloed from other agencies and influenced by politics,” Foulkes said. “Rhode Islanders’ constitutional right to shoreline access must be protected by professionals and the critical work the CRMC does must be appropriately funded.”



She said the newly expanded agency, with greater independence, would be better positioned to manage coastal resources in accordance with “Act on Climate” goals, as well as to support the development of Rhode Island’s blue economy.