Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Jwgetchell // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Dukes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,333 (4,044 total cases)

— 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (12 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

thisisbossi // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Nantucket County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (20 total deaths)

— 43.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,275 (3,679 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (18 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Franklin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (158 total deaths)

— 27.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,212 (12,781 total cases)

— 36.8% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (86 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hampshire County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (378 total deaths)

— 23.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (5 new deaths, +150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,678 (34,864 total cases)

— 24.8% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (184 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Suffolk County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (2,065 total deaths)

— 16.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (7 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,542 (245,528 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (1,110 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

Jellymuffin40 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Middlesex County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (4,205 total deaths)

— 15.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (14 new deaths, +40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,397 (393,200 total cases)

— 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 120 (1,928 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Norfolk County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (2,000 total deaths)

— 8.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (8 new deaths, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,135 (156,444 total cases)

— 23.2% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (825 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#7. Barnstable County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (628 total deaths)

— 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,875 (42,332 total cases)

— 31.1% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (239 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Worcester County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (2,697 total deaths)

— 5.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (8 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,177 (217,432 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (1,012 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Protophobic // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Berkshire County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (407 total deaths)

— 5.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,214 (30,254 total cases)

— 16.0% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (231 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

Schlitzer90 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Plymouth County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (1,750 total deaths)

— 8.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,903 (129,796 total cases)

— 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (612 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Essex County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (2,854 total deaths)

— 17.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.4 (3 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,404 (232,007 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (1,091 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Bristol County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (2,237 total deaths)

— 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (5 new deaths, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,362 (165,957 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (780 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#1. Hampden County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (1,881 total deaths)

— 30.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (5 new deaths, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,590 (151,990 total cases)

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 174 (812 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

