Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!





Tim Jones is the creator, artist and writer of the widely popular, self-syndicated comic strip, “SOUR GRAPES”; a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world. Sour Grapes is currently published in multiple newspapers in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, California and Texas

and is also available online.

Tim grew up in Attleboro, Massachusetts and now lives in Smithfield, Rhode Island with his wife, and two daughters. He has been a freelance cartoonist for over 20 years. Tim is a member of the National Cartoonists Society and a member of ARIA (Association of Rhode Island Authors). He has created several Sour Grapes compilation and story-coloring books. Tim teaches cartooning and speaks at local schools and libraries. He also appears at various book signings, events and comic conventions.