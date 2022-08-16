Meet your new best friend, Bootstrap– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Bootstrap is a 4-year-old male Mixed Breed.

Ollie is considered a large-sized dog, weighing between 60-99 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Bootstrap;

“Strap in to meet this cutie! This lovely boy is Bootstrap and he loves everyone and everything he meets. He’ll even settle for pine cones as his toy of choice. He’s excitable, fun and gorgeous! Bootstrap would do well in a home with other dogs, with some dog experienced kids and has no experience around cats. If you’re interested in meeting this sweet boy, fill out an adopters application and come by the shelter today!”

If you’d like to meet Bootstrap, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.