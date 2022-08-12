Meet your new best friend, Maddie– this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Maddie is a 4-year-old female Domestic Shorthair.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Maddie;

Maddie will capture your heart instantly! She is the loveliest, sweetest little tabby around. This winky girl is the most loving kitty despite everything she’s been through. You’ll notice that Maddie does indeed wink! She had an eye injury resulting in the removal of her eye, but she will still look adoringly into yours! Maddie would love nothing more than to roll over in to your hands, tuck her little paws in and nap her heart away. She’s quite the talented maker of the biscuits, too! If you’re interested in meeting sweet Maddie, please visit potterleague.org, fill out an adopters profile and then come by the shelter to meet her today!

Maddie. Photo credit: Potter League for Animals

If you’d like to meet Maddie, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.