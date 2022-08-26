Cubby. Photo Credit: Potter League for Animals

Meet your new best friend, Cubby– this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Cubby is a 9-year-old male Domestic Shorthair.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Cubby;

Cubby is a cutie pie! He sees himself as kind of a protector of his shy, sweet brother, Snow. These two are bonded littermates, and have been together all of their lives. Cubby is the more confident of the duo. Snow and Cubby do not have experience with other cats or dogs, or children. They are seeking a quiet home to relax and take all of the naps in! If you would like to meet Snow and Cubby, please fill out an Adopter Profile at potterleague.com, then stop by our Animal Care Center to visit them!

If you’d like to meet Cubby, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.

More on the potter league for animals

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Shiny

“Shiny shines brighter than all the diamonds and stars in the sky. This girl is a shooting star in her own right and is hoping someone is wishing for her too.”

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.