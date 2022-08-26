Meet your new best friend, Cubby– this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Cubby is a 9-year-old male Domestic Shorthair.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Cubby;

Cubby is a cutie pie! He sees himself as kind of a protector of his shy, sweet brother, Snow. These two are bonded littermates, and have been together all of their lives. Cubby is the more confident of the duo. Snow and Cubby do not have experience with other cats or dogs, or children. They are seeking a quiet home to relax and take all of the naps in! If you would like to meet Snow and Cubby, please fill out an Adopter Profile at potterleague.com, then stop by our Animal Care Center to visit them!

