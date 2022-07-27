The 2022 Newport Jazz Festival arrives this weekend! The festival features a truly phenomenal line up with diverse acts representing numerous genres, all connecting to jazz on some level. These bands like to have fun, an expressed goal of festival Artistic Director and 2022 performer Christian McBride. Very few tickets remain – the festival is expected to sell out. Check out our “Six Picks Newport Jazz Festival Edition.”

Sunday, July 31: Celebrating George Wein will undoubtedly be the highlight of the 2022 festival. (Isn’t it the theme of the whole festival?) The late founder of the Newport Jazz Festival who passed away last September is being honored in a set led by Trombone Shorty, Hiromi, Christian McBride and others. Expect a surprise or two… could Joni Mitchell make another appearance? Remember, she had an extended jazz phase in the late 1970s. We’ll have to wait and see. The set closes the festival Sunday at 6:15 on the Fort Stage.

Friday, July 29: Norah Jones belongs to a rare club … she is one of a handful of musicians who have performed at both the Newport Folk and Newport Jazz Festivals. (Jon Batiste, The Roots, Rhiannon Giddens and a couple of others preceed her.) The nine-time Grammy Award winner is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking album “Come Away With Me.” Don’t miss her Fort Stage set at 6:15 Friday.

Friday, July 29: Like Norah Jones, Celisse will join a small group of musicians who have played both the Folk and Jazz Festivals when she appears Friday at 12:25 on the Quad Stage. She just shared the stage Sunday as part of the band supporting Joni Mitchell, right after she performed a set dedicated to Sister Rosetta Tharpe, who played the Folk Festival in 1967. Not a bad week for an artist who has previously shared the stage with Mariah Carey, Graham Nash, Melissa Etheridge.

Sunday, July 31: Digable Planets play music the meets at that intersection of jazz, funk and hip-hop as good or better than anyone else out there. Foudned in 1987, the trio of Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler, Mariana “Ladybug Mecca” Vieira, and Craig “Doodlebug” Irving continue to tour and record – don’t miss their set Sunday at 3:10 on the Fort Stage.

Saturday, July 30: The Jack Dejohnette Quartet will bring classic jazz sounds to the Quad Stage Saturday at 2:55. One of the most influencial drummers in the history of jazz, Dejohnette, who first played with Miles Davis in the 1960’s and 70s, has recorded dozens of albums and continues to tour regularly. You want to understand classic jazz – check out this set on Saturday!

Sunday, July 31: Five-time Grammy Award winner and Benin native Angelique Kidjo returns to Fort Adams with her popular “Remain in Light” show, celebrating the classic Talking Heads album. Kidjo is known worldwide, and was recently named one of Time magazine’s “100 most influencial people in the world.” Don’t miss her show Sunday at 4:40 on the Fort Stage.