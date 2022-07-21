Festivals, festivals, and more festivals… In what is expected to be the hottest weekend this summer, we’ve got some cool ideas for things to do around the state. Check out our “Six Picks Events” for the weekend of July 22-24.

All Weekend: The Newport Folk Festival has finally arrived. Three days of the world’s best music right here at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, RI. Headliners include The Roots, Taj Mahal, The National, and Brandi Carlile. Of course, tickets sold out long ago, but if you’re one of the lucky ones, use sunscreen, hydrate frequently, and enjoy the show. Details here.

All Weekend: If you’re up for a “hot time, summer in the city” experience, check out FRINGEPVD for some of the best mainstream and alternative talent in the “Creative Capital.” Organized by the Wilbury Theatre, FRINGEPVD, is intended “to nurture emerging and established performing artists by presenting fun, fearless and affordable theater to the community.” Performances all weekend at The Steel Yard, Farm Fresh RI and the Waterfire Arts Center. Complete details here.

All Weekend: If you enjoy classical music, check out the Kingston Chamber Music Festival at the University of Rhode Island. Friday night’s program includes “Bach Keyboard Favorites,” and Saturday features the Dover Quartet performing works by Mozart, Shaw and Ravel. Details here.

All Weekend: The Newport Dance Festival returns this year running July 19-24. The festival consists of six unique evening programs of live dance with six visiting companies, alongside Newport’s resident Island Moving Company. Performances take place on the outdoor stage at the Great Friends Meeting House in Newport. Complete details here.

All Weekend: Beat the heat – see a movie in a cool air-conditioned theater. Don’t miss the Reese Witherspoon-produced Where the Crawdads Sing, featuring local musician Don Chilton (Read about it here.) Also playing this weekend, Jordan Peele’s Nope and and Minions, The Rise of Gru. Check your local listing.

Sunday: The FirstWorks Summer Concert Series returns to Roger Williams Park in Providence with a performance from RI hip hop phenom Flawless. The local artist has opened for Wu Tang, Ludacris and others, and was a finalist on the 2019 Netflix reality competition series, “Rhythm N’ Flow. The free show is Sunday at 6PM at the Roger Williams Park Bandstand. Complete details here.