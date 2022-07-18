Ryan Patrick Kelley withdrew his candidacy for Newport City Council At-Large on Monday, citing that his efforts are “best spent continuing my work with nonprofit and political organizations, developing deeper ties and partnerships within our amazing community, and vigorously supporting like-minded candidates up and down the ballot this November.”

Kelley was originally among ten candidates seeking one of the four At-Large seats on Council. Kelley’s withdrawal comes just days after Susan Taylor and Tyler Romero withdrew from the race.

Here’s what Kelley shared with us on June 30 about his candidacy – Ryan Patrick Kelley shares why he’s running for Newport City Council At-Large.

There are now seven candidates running for the four At-Large seats – Incumbent Lynn Ceglie, Eames Yates, Stephanie Smyth, Incumbent Jeanne Marie Napolitano, Mark D. Aramli, Katherine Jessup, and Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravng

Kelley provided the following letter to the City of Newport’s Canvassing Office on Monday;

“I, Ryan Patrick Kelley, am writing to officially withdraw my candidacy for City Council At-Large for this upcoming election.

After numerous conversations with friends, family, neighbors, voters, and other candidates, I have decided – at least for now – that my efforts are best spent continuing my work with nonprofit and political organizations, developing deeper ties and partnerships within our amazing community, and vigorously supporting like-minded candidates up and down the ballot this November.

The overwhelming support and positive feedback I received from folks over the past few weeks has made this decision even more difficult. At the same time, it has reaffirmed my belief that Newport is in the midst of some significant and promising changes and that, most importantly, there is a palpable desire to see the next generation of leaders step to the helm.

As I’ve said before, it’s essential we elect candidates who have experience, grit, a willingness to challenge the status quo, new approaches to problem solving and policy making, a spirit of respecting all people, and a desire to build truly equitable communities.

Whether as a candidate or not, these are the values I’ll continue to champion.

I’d also be remiss not to extend my sincerest gratitude for your services on Newport’s Canvassing Board. Your hardwork, smarts, respect for this city, and neighborliness have not gone unnoticed. Thank you.

This letter has been written, signed, and submitted in my own free act and deed pursuant to the specifications outlined in RI Gen L § 17-14-15.

Ryan Patrick Kelley”