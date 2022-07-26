Cheers to saving lives! Pint for a Pint has returned: Eight local breweries are teaming up with Rhode Island Blood Center to encourage Rhode Islanders to roll up their sleeves and donate blood during the summer months, an often difficult time of year when it comes to blood collections.

This marks the fourth year for the hugely popular campaign. All presenting donors 21 and older will be given a coupon for a free pint of beer as a thank you for donating a pint of blood, which will help save up to three lives in our community. The campaign runs from August 1 through September 10 at any of our centers and participating blood drives.

“The summer is a challenging time when it comes to blood donations across not only in Rhode Island but the country. Families are focused on beach days, vacations and cook outs. But the need for blood is year-round”, said Caitlin Grimaldi Flick, Manager of Marketing & Communications at Rhode Island Blood Center.

Give a pint and receive a pint at one of our local breweries to get out and enjoy what Rhode Island has to offer during this beautiful time of year.

The eight breweries that RIBC has been fortunate to partner up with for the 2022 Pint for a Pint Campaign are:

Bravo Brewing Company, Pascoag, RI

Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island, Westerly, RI

The Guild Brewing Company, Pawtucket, RI

LineSider Brewing Company, East Greenwich, RI

Narragansett Brewery, Providence, RI

Proclamation Ale Company, Warwick, RI

Taproot Brewing Company, Middletown, RI

Whaler’s Brewing Company, South Kingstown, RI

We appreciate these local organizations for teaming up with RIBC to thank donors for their lifesaving gift.

In addition to the coupon, all presenting donors will be automatically entered to win a $100 e-gift card, which is redeemable for use at more than 200 retailers nationwide!

To make an appointment call 401.453.8383, visit ribc.org

*Exclusions apply to the Pint for a Pint Campaign. Visit ribc.org/pint for full details*