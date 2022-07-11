via O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

Vernon A. Harvey, of Newport, local attorney and Retired Naval Lieutenant Commander, passed away on July 4, 2022. Vernon was active right to the end and lived life accordingly. He was very proud of his 009 Bar Card number.

Vernon was born January 2, 1923 in Newport to Bernard & Mabel Harvey. He was predeceased in 2001 by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Burdick Harvey.

Vernon attended RI State College and received his law degree from Boston University. Vernon served in the US Navy and was particularly proud of his service with the Occupational Forces at Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He started his law practice with Judge Arthur Carrellas and Joseph Libby but was called back into the Navy to serve in the Korean War.

He served many years as a Trustee for the Robert B. Cranston & Theophilus T. Pitman Fund, the Newport Hospital Board and was also a past Grand Master of the Masons. He was a longtime member of Newport Country Club.

Vernon was predeceased by his five other siblings but is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial are private. Donations can be made in his honor, to the Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871, www.visitingnursehh.org/giving or to the Newport Hospital Foundation, 11 Friendship St, Newport, RI 02840, www.401gives.org/organizations/Newport-hospital-foundation-inc which were two of his favorite charities.

