Robert L. Thorpe, age 70, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2022, at home. He was the husband of Maureen (Fitzpatrick) Thorpe.

Bob was born in Attleboro, MA to Frederick and Dorothy (Johnson) Thorpe. He graduated from Bishop Feehan High School in 1970 as a star athlete in football, basketball, and track and was inducted into the school Athletic Hall of Fame. He recently retired after a successful career in manufacturing HR, most recently for Engaged2Excel. Bob was a lifelong sailor and sports enthusiast. He and Maureen enjoyed sailing out of Portsmouth and living at the water’s edge. Bob would always be the first one in and the last one swimming for the season. He especially loved spending time at the beach with his grandchildren. For years Bob enjoyed summer gatherings at his family’s Cape house. He was a fitness nut, working out at the YMCA during lunch breaks, lifting weights in the garage, swimming, or cycling. As a kidder, Bob often tried to find the humor in every situation, and often succeeded.

Robert is survived by his wife of 47 years, Maureen Thorpe of Portsmouth, his parents Frederick and Dorothy Thorpe of North Attleboro, MA, his two sons, Michael Thorpe and his wife Bianca of Bristol, and Daniel Thorpe of Portsmouth, two beloved grandchildren, Maya and Amelia; a brother Richard Thorpe (Elizabeth) of Attleboro, MA, and four sisters, Jane Darling (Davis) of Rochester, MA, Mary Lynn Leary (Wood) of Missouri, Joann Barry (Tim) of Pascoag, RI and Kristen Berg (Jason) of Attleboro, MA; and his aunt, Sister Beverly Thorpe, RSM.

Funeral services will be on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, with visiting hours from 9:00-11:00am and a Funeral Service to begin at 11:00am in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com