Raymond Justin Silvia, age 97, a lifelong resident of Middletown, RI passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Husband of the late Barbara Louise (Souza) Silvia for 62 years.

Born in Newport, RI on December 11, 1924, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Cardoza) Silvia.

Mr. Silvia attended Middletown Schools and worked on his father’s farm. At age 18 he joined the Navy, after completion of his military service, he returned to Middletown to marry Barbara Souza; they were married for 62 years. He was a partner to Green End Farms with his 2 brothers the late Francis and William.

After he retired, he spent his winters in Pompano Beach, Florida for over 25 years. Ray and Barbie loved to travel. They traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, California, Las Vegas, Nevada, Branson, Missouri, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Niagara Falls, New York and Virginia Beach, Virginia. With foreign travel was throughout Canada and Portugal.

He was a member of Knight of Columbus, Fraternal Order of Police and the RI Farm Bureau. He loved family reunions, summer family gatherings, Christmas parties and friends parties.

Mr. Silvia is survived by his three children Raymond J. Silvia, Jr., Catherine Silvia both of Middletown and Deborah Gillis of Saint Simons Island, Georgia. A grandson Richard Williams and two great grandsons. He leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Mary, his three brothers Arthur, Francis, William and his 4 sisters Margret, Betty, Patricia, and Joan.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 4 pm to 7 pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 10 am from the Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Jesus Savior Church, Broadway and Vernon Avenue, Newport, RI. Mass will be livestreamed at https://link.memorial/silvia

Burial will follow in Newport Memorial Park, Middletown RI.

Many thanks to The Village House, Visiting Nurses, Newport Hospital and Middletown Rescue Wagon.

The family asks that people make donations in support of the American Stroke Association, Donate by phone: 1-800-AHA-USA1 and the American Diabetes Association Donate by phone: 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383)