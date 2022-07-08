via O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

Michael E. Collins, 87, died on July 7, 2022, at Silver Creek Manor after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born November 12, 1934, in Newport, RI, the son of Michael E. Collins, Sr. and Josephine (Pierson) Collins.

Michael graduated from De La Salle Academy, Class of 1954. Following graduation, he attended Boston University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in radio and television in 1958. He married Marie (Cerra) in April of 1960 in Norwalk, Connecticut. They recently celebrated their 62nd Wedding Anniversary. Michael had an early career in media and radio, W0I in Ames, IA and WLIP in Kenosha, WI. This was followed by a move to RI in 1966 where he began working in the family business as Vice President and Treasurer of the Newport Shipyard. In 1986 he received a Master of Arts in Holistic Counseling from Salve Regina College in Newport, RI and counseling became his second career. He was involved in many civic and community endeavors (Newport Chamber of Commerce, Public Television) as well as entrepreneurial ventures (Blue Gold Sea Farms, Institute of Global Leadership) until moving to Bristol, RI in 2019.

Mike loved hiking with his children locally or in NH. He taught them all to cross country ski and they had many adventures and laughs as a family. He was an avid reader, fisherman and gardener. He and Marie loved to travel with their close friends. They enjoyed entertaining and had many house parties and cookouts with their neighbors and friends in the family home on Robin Road.

Michael is predeceased by his parents, Michael E. Collins, Sr., and Josephine (Pierson) Collins.

He is survived by the love of his life, Marie, and his children: Michaeline (Tim) Donovan, Daria (Eric) Champlin, Michael (Laura) Collins, and Kirstin Collins. Michael also leaves his 9 grandchildren: Gregory (Lindsey), Sarah, Michael (Kathleen), Katie, Meagan, Jacob, John, Molly and Luke. Michael was looking forward to the birth of his first great granddaughter due this month.

Michael’s family would like to thank the staff of Silver Creek Manor in Bristol and Beacon Hospice for the wonderful care and support they have given to our father and family.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 9:30-10:30 AM at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, with a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The Amedisys Foundation – (with Michael’s name in the memo) C/O Beacon Hospice and Palliative Care, 1 Catamore Blvd, East Providence, RI 02914.

