Joyce Ann (Clark) Westcott, 91, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on July 5, 2022, at The Dawn Hill Home for Rehab and Healthcare, in Bristol surrounded by her loving family.

Joyce was born January 6, 1931, in Rockland, MA to the late George and Agnes (Morey) Clark.

She grew up in Island Park where she enjoyed participating in the local bowling and roller-skating leagues (and loved to tell you she was the champion on several occasions).

Joyce was an avid golfer and lifetime member of the Montaup Country Club where she played for over 60 Years.

She was also a long-time member of the Tiverton Garden Club and enjoyed being outside gardening and enjoying the local scenery as much as possible.

Joyce had a beautiful singing voice which she shared by participating in the Allegro Glee Club, St. Christopher Church choir and most recently the Greater Tiverton Community Chorus.

She retired from New England Telephone/Verizon after working for 21 years in Fall River, MA and Pawtucket, RI as a station assigner.

Joyce is survived by her daughter Nancy Nicolet of Fall River MA, son Robert Westcott and his wife Tamara of West Palm Beach FL, son William Westcott and his wife Karen of Tiverton RI, and daughter Beth Westcott and partner Donna of Tiverton, RI. She is also survived by her Grandchildren Shawn Riley, Shane Riley, Amy Riley-Ojeda, Brian Westcott, Patrick Westcott, Rob Westcott, David Westcott, and Amanda Frey and 10 Great Grandchildren. Joyce is also survived by her sister Donna Menzi and husband Walt of Farmington NH and also her sister-in-law Evelyn Clark of Bristol, RI.

She was predeceased by her sisters Mary Lou Mello and Marnie Donovan and also her brothers George and David Clark.

Thank you to our family, friends, and neighbors for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. A special thank you Anne Marie Smith for her steadfast love and support and to Southcoast VNA Hospice Association for outstanding care.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday July 12, 2022, at 10:00 am at St. Christopher’s Church in Tiverton, RI.

Burial will be at St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown

In Lieu of Flowers donations in Joyce Westcott’s name may be made to Potter League for Animals: