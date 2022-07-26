Jamie Georgette Owens, 57, of Newport, RI, passed away in Newport Hospital on July 4, 2022.

Jamie was born in Newport, to Judith Owens and the late Milton Friedman. She grew up in the Fifth Ward on Clinton Street. She enjoyed spending time at King’s Park and Fort Adams, she was definitely a “beach bum,” and a talented one at that, she collected sea glass and started her own business creating sea glass art.

Jamie was a mom to the community. With her, nobody was left behind. She was momma bear and the life of the party.

Jamie is survived by her children; Jason Owens, Jessica Costa, Danielle Unger, Taylor Hill, and her bonus children, Shannon Owens and Carlton Meriweather, her mother; Judith Friedman, her brothers; David Friedman (Sherry Dias), Milton Friedman, and Edward Friedman, her grandchildren; Jasaan and Jaxon Costa, Jason Jr. and Lucas Owens, Nicholas Dugan Jr., Jada and Max Hill, Bishop, Scarlett, and Adele Carr. Jamie additionally leaves her companion; Thomas “Fuzzy” Snead, her goddaughter; Danielle Michaels, and nieces and nephews; Haley, Amber, Alex, and David Friedman.

Jamie is preceded in death by her father, Milton Friedman.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM in the Middletown VFW, 52 Underwood Ln, Middletown, RI 02842.