Beverly Faye Kantrowitz-Prosnitz, 75, who distinguished herself as “a champion for people,” according to a prominent community leader, passed away at the Kent Hospital on Monday, July 25, 2022, with her loving husband by her side.

Born and raised in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late Morris and Naomi (Gladstone) Kantrowitz. She graduated from Cranston (East) High School in 1965. She was the beloved wife of Franklin Prosnitz for more than thirty-one years.

In her four-year battle with cancer, she demonstrated incredible courage, strength, and determination, maintaining an amazing positive attitude. She loved her ‘60’s music, but also acquiesced to her husband’s devotion to jazz, attending the Newport Jazz Festival for many years.

She held life dear, something to be cherished, and never squandered. And Beverly loved people, serving in jobs and on boards that promoted the welfare of individuals. She valued friendships and family, and was a blood donor, proud when she joined the gallon plus club.

Throughout her adult life she served on non-profit boards, supported charitable organizations, worked in healthcare, Jewish philanthropy, labor, and most recently, for well over 20 years, as office manager of the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, retiring in 2018.

At the chamber she became well-known among all the area’s businesses, helping facilitate a number of events, and often serving as the liaison between local businesses and the chamber. She was beloved by many in the area’s business community. As a young woman, she worked for Rhode Island Hospital, the National Education Association, and for many years the Jewish Federation.

She lived in Warwick for more than twenty years, serving as volunteer coordinator for the Greenwich Odeum, volunteering with the American Heart Association, and serving on the board of Temple Torat Yisrael, where she also served with the Chaver (caring) committee. She and her husband later joined the Temple Beth David Congregation.

Beverly was a dedicated stepmother to Frank’s two children, and she loved them as if they were her own, her memory lives on with them, Brian and his wife Katelyn Prosnitz of Lincoln, and Sandra Prosnitz and her wife, Nancy Turcotte of Savannah, GA. She was the dear sister of Marty, and his wife, Min Kantrowitz of Albuquerque, NM. The proud and loving grandmother of Addison and Zachary.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Temple Sinai, 30 Hagen Ave., Cranston, RI 02920.

To join the services via Zoom, please Click Here.

Meeting ID: 837 9665 3828

Passcode: 612067

Shiva will be observed Thursday evening, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Friday afternoon, 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.; Saturday evening, 7:00 p.m-9:00 p.m.; and Sunday afternoon, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and evening, 7-9 at her late residence, 350 Red Chimney Drive in Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd STE 3004, Warwick, RI 02886, or Congregation Beth David,102 Kingstown Road, Narragansett, RI 02882.

This obituary was originally published by Shalom Memorial Chapel here.