jobs available in Newport, RI

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Current Job Opportunities

  1. Aldi – Full-Time Store Manager Trainee
  2. Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
  3. Arbor Associates – Direct Support Professional
  4. Atria Senior Living – Server/Waitstaff – Atria Aquidneck Place
  5. BankNewport – Relationship Bankers – Jamestown and Narragansett
  6. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island – Donation Center Attendant – Middletown
  7. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant/Line or Prep Cook
  8. Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance – Support Administrator – PERSONAL INSURANCE
  9. Cashmere Beach – Retail Sales Associate and Stock Person
  10. Castle Hill Inn – ASSISTANT FRONT OFFICE MANAGER
  11. Chartwells K12 – FOOD SERVICE WORKER (PART-TIME)
  12. Chilis – Server
  13. City of Newport – Canvassing Early Voting Clerk, Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
  14. CODAC – Program Director
  15. Custom House Coffee – Barista and Cashier
  16. CW Resources – Night Stocker (FT)
  17. Dig In Dining Restaurant Group – Crepe Maker
  18. Dollar Tree – MERCHANDISE ASSISTANT MANAGER
  19. Domino’s Pizza – Assistant Manager, Dominos Pizza Delivery Driver WE PAY TOP MILEAGE!!!
  20. East Ferry Deli – Assistant Manager
  21. East Side Enterprise – Cashier
  22. EBCAP – Office Assistant COZ
  23. Edward Jones – Branch Office Administrator- Middletown, RI
  24. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear
  25. Foodlove Market – DISHWASHER **$17-$20/HOUR**
  26. Furry Fellas Pet Service – Evening and Weekend Pet Sitter / Dog Walker
  27. Franklin and Company – Office Manager
  28. Glen Court Management – Mother’s Helper / Nanny
  29. Gurney’s – Accounting Clerk
  30. GVI – Procurement Assistant – Navy (2676)
  31. Healthcare Services Group – Housekeeper
  32. Helly Hansen Newport – Retail Sales Associate/Key Holder
  33. Howard Johnson Inn – Housekeeper
  34. IYRS – Facilities Assistant
  35. Joe’s Kwik Mart – Joe’s Kwik Mart Cashier
  36. La Vecina Taqueria – BARTENDER
  37. Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
  38. Marriott International – Assistant Food and Beverage Operations Manager
  39. Marshalls – Retail Merchandise Associate
  40. Middletown Family Dental – Front Desk Coordinator
  41. Middletown Public Schools – District/School Office Support Personnel – Middletown High School
  42. NEIS – Insurance Loss Control
  43. Neon Marketplace – Team Supervisor
  44. New York Yacht Club Harbour Court – Restaurant Server
  45. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Room Attendant- $20/hr Starting + Benefits + $500/mth Summer Bon us
  46. Newport County Regional Special Eduction Program – Teacher Assistant Gaudet Learning Academy
  47. Newport Hotel Group – Payroll + Benefits Administrator (Middletown, RI) – SIGNONBONUS
  48. Newport Restoration Foundation | Tour Guide – Newport Restoration Foundation
  49. Newport Vineyards – Kitchen Crew
  50. OceanCliff – Cooks 
  51. Ocean State Job Lot – Manager of Merchandise Planning
  52. Old Navy – Merchandising Associate, Full Time
  53. Orange Cab – Taxi Dispatcher
  54. Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
  55. Picnic Bakery & Cafe – Barista/Cashier
  56. Point Wine & Spirits – Sales Associate
  57. Potter League For Animals – Behavior Services Manager
  58. Sage Dining Services – Cook – Middletown, RI – 02842 
  59. Saint John the Evangelist – Administrative Assistant
  60. Sally Beauty Supply – STORE MANAGER-0100N
  61. Salve Regina University – Circle of Scholars Program Assistant – Salve Regina University
  62. Sheldon Fine Art Gallery – Fine Art Sales Consultant
  63. Simmons Cafe and Market – Assistant Manager
  64. Southcoast Health System – Patient Access Rep-SPG
  65. Staples – Retail Sales Associate
  66. Starbucks – barista – Store# 07229, THAMES STREET
  67. Subway – Subway Sandwich Artist®
  68. Susse Chalet – Night Auditor $500 Sign On Bonus
  69. T-Mobile – Mobile Associate Retail Sales
  70. The Gastro Beach Pub – Server and Waitress
  71. The Home Depot – Cashier, Store Support
  72. The Mooring – SOUS CHEF **$2500 SIGN ON BONUS**
  73. The Newport Experience – Servers – OceanCliff, Newport RI
  74. The Vanderbilt – Front Desk Agent – $16.50/hr
  75. Towerstream – Support Representative
  76. Town of Middletown- Variety of jobs in the following departments – beach, building/zoning, library, police and public works
  77. Towne Park – Bellman – Hotel Viking – Newport, RI
  78. UPP Global – RI Valet Attendant – Valet Parking Operations
  79. US Ghost Adventures – Tour Guide
  80. US Naval Education and Training Command – FINANCIAL TECHNICIAN
  81. Verge Mobile – T-Mobile Retail Sales Associate – Middletown
  82. Viti Mercedes Benz – Mercedes-Benz Service Advisor
  83. Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
  84. Waste Connections of Rhode Island – GENERAL LABORER / BENEFITS / YEAR ROUND EMPLOYMENT
  85. Wyndham Destinations – Common Area Attendant

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.