Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Current Job Opportunities
- Aldi – Full-Time Store Manager Trainee
- Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
- Arbor Associates – Direct Support Professional
- Atria Senior Living – Server/Waitstaff – Atria Aquidneck Place
- BankNewport – Relationship Bankers – Jamestown and Narragansett
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island – Donation Center Attendant – Middletown
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant/Line or Prep Cook
- Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance – Support Administrator – PERSONAL INSURANCE
- Cashmere Beach – Retail Sales Associate and Stock Person
- Castle Hill Inn – ASSISTANT FRONT OFFICE MANAGER
- Chartwells K12 – FOOD SERVICE WORKER (PART-TIME)
- Chilis – Server
- City of Newport – Canvassing Early Voting Clerk, Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
- CODAC – Program Director
- Custom House Coffee – Barista and Cashier
- CW Resources – Night Stocker (FT)
- Dig In Dining Restaurant Group – Crepe Maker
- Dollar Tree – MERCHANDISE ASSISTANT MANAGER
- Domino’s Pizza – Assistant Manager, Dominos Pizza Delivery Driver WE PAY TOP MILEAGE!!!
- East Ferry Deli – Assistant Manager
- East Side Enterprise – Cashier
- EBCAP – Office Assistant COZ
- Edward Jones – Branch Office Administrator- Middletown, RI
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear
- Foodlove Market – DISHWASHER **$17-$20/HOUR**
- Furry Fellas Pet Service – Evening and Weekend Pet Sitter / Dog Walker
- Franklin and Company – Office Manager
- Glen Court Management – Mother’s Helper / Nanny
- Gurney’s – Accounting Clerk
- GVI – Procurement Assistant – Navy (2676)
- Healthcare Services Group – Housekeeper
- Helly Hansen Newport – Retail Sales Associate/Key Holder
- Howard Johnson Inn – Housekeeper
- IYRS – Facilities Assistant
- Joe’s Kwik Mart – Joe’s Kwik Mart Cashier
- La Vecina Taqueria – BARTENDER
- Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
- Marriott International – Assistant Food and Beverage Operations Manager
- Marshalls – Retail Merchandise Associate
- Middletown Family Dental – Front Desk Coordinator
- Middletown Public Schools – District/School Office Support Personnel – Middletown High School
- NEIS – Insurance Loss Control
- Neon Marketplace – Team Supervisor
- New York Yacht Club Harbour Court – Restaurant Server
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Room Attendant- $20/hr Starting + Benefits + $500/mth Summer Bon us
- Newport County Regional Special Eduction Program – Teacher Assistant Gaudet Learning Academy
- Newport Hotel Group – Payroll + Benefits Administrator (Middletown, RI) – SIGNONBONUS
- Newport Restoration Foundation | Tour Guide – Newport Restoration Foundation
- Newport Vineyards – Kitchen Crew
- OceanCliff – Cooks
- Ocean State Job Lot – Manager of Merchandise Planning
- Old Navy – Merchandising Associate, Full Time
- Orange Cab – Taxi Dispatcher
- Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
- Picnic Bakery & Cafe – Barista/Cashier
- Point Wine & Spirits – Sales Associate
- Potter League For Animals – Behavior Services Manager
- Sage Dining Services – Cook – Middletown, RI – 02842
- Saint John the Evangelist – Administrative Assistant
- Sally Beauty Supply – STORE MANAGER-0100N
- Salve Regina University – Circle of Scholars Program Assistant – Salve Regina University
- Sheldon Fine Art Gallery – Fine Art Sales Consultant
- Simmons Cafe and Market – Assistant Manager
- Southcoast Health System – Patient Access Rep-SPG
- Staples – Retail Sales Associate
- Starbucks – barista – Store# 07229, THAMES STREET
- Subway – Subway Sandwich Artist®
- Susse Chalet – Night Auditor $500 Sign On Bonus
- T-Mobile – Mobile Associate Retail Sales
- The Gastro Beach Pub – Server and Waitress
- The Home Depot – Cashier, Store Support
- The Mooring – SOUS CHEF **$2500 SIGN ON BONUS**
- The Newport Experience – Servers – OceanCliff, Newport RI
- The Vanderbilt – Front Desk Agent – $16.50/hr
- Towerstream – Support Representative
- Town of Middletown- Variety of jobs in the following departments – beach, building/zoning, library, police and public works
- Towne Park – Bellman – Hotel Viking – Newport, RI
- UPP Global – RI Valet Attendant – Valet Parking Operations
- US Ghost Adventures – Tour Guide
- US Naval Education and Training Command – FINANCIAL TECHNICIAN
- Verge Mobile – T-Mobile Retail Sales Associate – Middletown
- Viti Mercedes Benz – Mercedes-Benz Service Advisor
- Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
- Waste Connections of Rhode Island – GENERAL LABORER / BENEFITS / YEAR ROUND EMPLOYMENT
- Wyndham Destinations – Common Area Attendant