- Advertisement -

On June 14th, Military Spouses of Newport (MSoN) awarded military spouses and dependent children with scholarship awards ranging from $500 to $1,750.

The awardees were, Margaret Abbruzi (American University), Ryan Bowe (Stony Brook University ), Zachary Bowe (Rochester Institute of Technology), Katherine Ceglarski (Sacred Heart University), Katherine Lee (UC Davis), Gabriella Marsili (Merrimack College), Zoe North (University of Rhode Island), Queen Thomas (Howard University).

The students attended Middletown High School, Mt. Hope High School, Portsmouth Abbey School, The Prout School, and William S. Roger’s High School.

The reception was hosted by Captain James McIver, Base Commander Naval Station Newport, and his wife Francesca McIver on the base grounds, according to MSON.

MSoN says that they are proud to honor military dependents within Rhode Island for their hard work and dedication towards academics and their community. Scholarship awards are supported solely by proceeds from The Ship’s Bell Store. The Ship’s Bell, located in the Naval War College’s Connelly Hall, is over 37 years old.

The store is operated solely by volunteers who enable the MSoN to provide yearly scholarships and charitable giving. The First Command Educational Foundation matched $4,000 in scholarships, the committee awarded scholarships totaling $9,000 for 2022.

For more information regarding this long-standing group open to all spouses affiliated with Naval Station Newport, visit www.milspousenewport.org.