With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Providence that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Providence

Tripadvisor

#19. Skyline at Waterplace

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1 Finance Way, Providence, RI 02903

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Primecut Modern Steakhouse and Mezzo

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 393 Charles St, Providence, RI 02904-2209

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Big King

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: $$$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 3 Luongo Square, Providence, RI 02903-3012

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Ten Prime Steak and Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 55 Pine St, Providence, RI 02903-2841

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Pot au Feu

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 44 Custom House St, Providence, RI 02903-2614

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Providence

Tripadvisor

#14. Bacaro Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (226 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 262 S Water St, Providence, RI 02903-2969

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Chez Pascal

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 960 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906-3738

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Capriccio

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2 Pine St, Providence, RI 02903-2813

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Persimmon Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 99 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906-2027

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. New Rivers

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 7 Steeple St, Providence, RI 02903-1329

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Providence that require a graduate degree

Tripadvisor

#9. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (348 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1 W Exchange St Omni Hotel, Providence, RI 02903-1064

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Mill’s Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (318 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 101 N Main St, Providence, RI 02903-1365

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Al Forno

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (581 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 577 S Main St, Providence, RI 02903-4319

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Circe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (301 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 50 Weybosset St, Providence, RI 02903-2809

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Cafe Nuovo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (504 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1 Citizens Plz Ste 1, Providence, RI 02903-1345

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (571 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 10 Memorial Blvd Ste 101, Providence, RI 02903

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Hemenway’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,533 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 121 S Main St, Providence, RI 02903

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Camille’s on the Hill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (337 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 71 Bradford St, Providence, RI 02903-1671

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Gracie’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (538 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 194 Washington St, Providence, RI 02903-3212

– Read more on Tripadvisor