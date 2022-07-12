By: Caden Charpentier – Media Operations Coordinator

After a loss on the road over the weekend, Newport (18-10) did what it’s done throughout the season – respond. In a tight battle with their divisional foes from North Shore (7-22), the Gulls ended up on top, defeating the North Shore Navigators (7-22) for the third time this season with a 3-1 victory. Newport maintains its one-game lead in the Coastal Division over the Mystic Schooners with a doubleheader against North Adams on Tuesday.

In a contest where offensive opportunities were few and far between, Newport was able to capitalize early in the game with runners in scoring position. For the fifth straight game, Mississippi State third baseman Slate Alford collected a double, as he extended his hitting streak to six games. His double in the second inning resulted in the only two RBIs of the game for the Gulls. It was Alford’s fourth multi-RBI night, but second in the last three games.

On top of Alford’s clutch hitting, Newport collected six total hits with two of them coming from Kolton Freeman. Freeman went 2-4 from the plate, including his second extra-base hit of the season and 11th hit out of the 11 games played with the Gulls this summer in the bottom of the eighth inning. In the ninth spot of the lineup, Luke Beckstein blasted his second double of the season off the wall in right-center field.

On the mound, the Gulls used five pitchers to get the job done on Monday night, allowing one run and no earned runs on the night. Cole Stasio started his third game of the season, going three innings, allowing just three hits while punching out four in the process. Penn State product Chase Renner was the second Gull out of the pen, earning the win with 2.1 innings of work with one hit yielded and five strikeouts. Bryant Bulldog Liam LeVangie came into the contest in the ninth as he shut the door on any North Shore comeback while earning his first save of the summer.

With another win at Cardines Field confirmed, Newport heads north to take on the North Adams SteepleCats (6-21) in a doubleheader at Joe Wolfe Field. The first contest begins at 4:30 pm with the second seven-inning game starting at 7:00 pm. The Gulls will head back to the confines of Cardines Field for a massive contest on Wednesday night against the No. 2 team by record in the NECBL, the Bristol Blues, at 6:35 pm on RAYTHEON Military Appreciation Night.