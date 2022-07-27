OAK BLUFFS, M.A. – Newport (27-14) and Martha’s Vineyard (26-14) delivered with another punch-for-punch battle. This time, the Gulls were on the wrong side, falling to the Sharks 6-5 Tuesday night at the Shark Tank. The two teams finish the regular season series in a 3-3 tie.

Josh Grosz got the ball for Newport and delivered a strong outing. The ECU Pirate threw four innings of two-hit, one-run ball, keeping the Gulls in it.

In the fifth, Newport’s offense came alive. Bryan Broecker connected on his first home run of the summer, a two-run shot to put the Gulls ahead, 2-1.

Martha’s Vineyard responded with three in the bottom of the inning, but the Gulls had an answer. Alec Makarewicz led off the seventh with a line-drive home run to bring Newport within one, 4-3.

Trent Farquhar followed three batters later and connected on a two-run no-doubt blast to right field. Both Michigan State Gulls had gone deep, and Newport took a 5-4 lead.

But the Sharks rallied for two in the seventh, sealing a one-run win to split the season series. The Gulls still own a half game lead in the Coastal Division with three games remaining.

Next, Newport hosts the North Shore Navigators (12-28) Wednesday night. First pitch from Cardines Field on Mark Weed Scholarship Fund Legacy Night is at 6:35pm.