Zach Letson — Broadcaster and Team Publicist

NORTH ADAMS, M.A. — After nearly erasing a seven-run deficit and falling 10-7 in game one, Newport (19-11) bounced back with an 11-3 victory in Game 2, splitting Tuesday’s doubleheader with North Adams (7-22) at Joe Wolfe Field.

The SteepleCats struck for seven in the first three innings, putting Newport in an early hole. But the Gulls responded with a valiant comeback effort in the bottom of the third.

After Newport cut the deficit to five, Slate Alford extended his hitting streak to six with an RBI single to make it a 7-3 game. Two batters later, Spenser Smith connected on a bases-loaded two-RBI single to bring Newport within two. The Gulls brought home six in the third to cut a 7-0 deficit to 7-6.

North Adams responded with three more runs in the fifth. In the seventh, Alford came up big again, launching his fourth home run of the summer with a solo shot to left field. But the SteepleCats closed it out from there, winning game one 10-7.

In game two, Logan McGuire got the ball and was untouchable. The Week 3 NECBL Honor Roll Recipient more than looked the part, beginning the game with seven consecutive strikeouts. The Georgia Tech righty faced the minimum through three innings, pitching four framed before his exit. McGuire finished with four innings of work under his belt, allowing just one hit, one run, and striking out nine.

The offense found a way to out-do its six-run third inning in game one with a seven-run inning in game two. 13 batters came to the plate — and more than half recorded base hits. Kolton Freeman connected on two singles in the inning, the latter, an RBI single. In the spot behind him in the order, Alford extended his hitting streak to eight with a double. Just as Freeman did, the third baseman recorded another hit, an RBI single, later in the inning.

Before Newport batted around, Jack Scanlon drove in the first run of the night with an RBI single, and Alec Makarewicz drove in two more with a base hit up the middle. Scanlon recorded his best game in a Gulls uniform, finishing 3-4 with two RBI doubles and an RBI single. The Oregon catcher highlighted an 11-run game two victory for Newport.

The Gulls next gear up for a matchup Wednesday with the West Division-leading Bristol Blues (22-7). First pitch between two of the NECBL’s top three teams by record is at 6:35pm from Cardines Field.