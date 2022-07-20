The Museum of Newport Irish History will host author Ken Dooley at their museum on lower Thames Street on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Dooley will be on hand at the Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Author of more than 40 books and plays, including “The Murder Trial of John Gordon,” and Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame Inductee, Ken Dooley, launched his latest project, the book, Dooley Noted, late last year.

This autobiographical tribute to the notable people and events that have shaped Ken’s long and interesting life was introduced during a festive book launch last December at The Beatrice Hotel in Providence.

The Museum says that copies of Dooley Noted will be available for signature and sale, with all proceeds to benefit R.I. nonprofits. The softcover book is $24.95 (cash, credit, or check), and is also available for purchase online at KenDooley.org.

According to the museum, Dr. Patrick T. Conley, Historian Laureate of Rhode Island said of Dooley, “At age ninety, Ken Dooley, noted Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame playwright, author, publisher, political consultant, and raconteur decided, with a nudge from his admirers, to compose a series of brief essays recounting his varied life experiences. His observations, based on first-hand involvement, bear the appropriate title Dooley Noted. His insightful recollections are notable indeed! During his long and eventful career, Ken has encountered the famous and infamous, the literati, scholars, athletes, politicians, clergy, the military, and those who led an ordinary life, except for an extraordinary encounter with Mr. Dooley.”

For further information, email newportirishhistory@gmail.com or phone Ann at (917) 270-3372