The Museum of Newport Irish History will host author Ken Dooley at their museum on lower Thames Street on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Dooley will be on hand at the Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Author of more than 40 books and plays, including “The Murder Trial of John Gordon,” and Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame Inductee, Ken Dooley, launched his latest project, the book, Dooley Noted, late last year.

This autobiographical tribute to the notable people and events that have shaped Ken’s long and interesting life was introduced during a festive book launch last December at The Beatrice Hotel in Providence.

The Museum says that copies of Dooley Noted will be available for signature and sale, with all proceeds to benefit R.I. nonprofits. The softcover book is $24.95 (cash, credit, or check), and is also available for purchase online at KenDooley.org.

According to the museum, Dr. Patrick T. Conley, Historian Laureate of Rhode Island said of Dooley, “At age ninety, Ken Dooley, noted Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame playwright, author, publisher, political consultant, and raconteur decided, with a nudge from his admirers, to compose a series of brief essays recounting his varied life experiences. His observations, based on first-hand involvement, bear the appropriate title Dooley Noted. His insightful recollections are notable indeed! During his long and eventful career, Ken has encountered the famous and infamous, the literati, scholars, athletes, politicians, clergy, the military, and those who led an ordinary life, except for an extraordinary encounter with Mr. Dooley.”

For further information, email newportirishhistory@gmail.com or phone Ann at (917) 270-3372

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.