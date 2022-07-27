Meet your new best friend, Mary Puppins– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Mary Puppins is a 3-year-old female Mixed Breed.

Mary Puppins is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing between 20 -59 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Mary Puppins;

Mary Puppins is swooping in to save the day! This young lady is sweet, loving, and can’t wait to find her loving home. Mary loves other dogs, appreciates a dog experienced kid, and has no current experience around cats.

If you’d like to meet Mary Puppins, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.