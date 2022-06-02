Newport Exhibition Group announced today that tickets are now on sale for the 51st Newport International Boat Show presented by BankNewport.

The event will take place September 15-18, 2022, at the Newport Yachting Center Marina in downtown Newport, Rhode Island.

“After a very successful Golden Anniversary Show last year, we are excited to welcome everyone back to Newport in September,” said Lisa Knowles, show director at Newport Exhibition Group in a statement. “In addition to being the kick-off to the boat show season and the place for boat and accessory manufacturers to showcase their latest innovations, the Newport Boat Show is also known for in-water training, the Newport For New Products award program and the waterfront experience that keep all attendees coming back year after year!”

Celebrating its 51st year, the Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England. It encompasses over 14 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors, dealers, and manufacturers, with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15- to 90-feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services, and accessories for boaters.

Tickets purchased online in the month of June will be entered to win a $250 Helly Hansen gift card with the one lucky winner being notified via email on July 1st. To purchase tickets online, click here.

Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, Friday & Saturday, September 15th, 16th, and 17th: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 18th: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.newportboatshow.com.