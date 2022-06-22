- Advertisement -

In celebration of 89 years of Theatre By The Sea (TBTS), owner and producer Bill Hanney is proud to announce a New Fairy-Tale Musical Series, which will be presented on select Wednesdays in June, July and August.

“For the past several years we have included several fairy-tale musicals produced by Kaleidoscope Theatre in our Children’s Festival,” said Theatre By The Sea owner and producer Bill Hanney. “When we learned that they were unable to tour this summer, we inquired about producing their musicals ourselves and they were thrilled!”

As a result, Theatre By The Sea has formed the TBTS Fairy-Tale Touring Company and will be producing the following musicals as originally produced by Kaleidoscope Theatre, for which the book, music, and lyrics were written by David G. Payton:

June 29 – Beauty and the Beast

Beauty saves her father but then must endure the hardships of the Beast’s castle while her silly sisters, Flora and Dora, delight in her absence. Love conquers all in this retelling of the classic original tale with a little something for everyone: music, dance, magic, and merriment! A show the whole family won’t want to miss! Beauty and the Beast will be presented at 10:00 am & 12:00 noon.

- Advertisement -

July 6 – Aladdin

A silly sultan, an evil vizier, a beautiful princess, a powerful genie, and an incredible lad named Aladdin, all come together for an exhilarating carpet ride through bazaars, caves of jewels, and palaces beyond description. Make sure you’re onboard when this delightful children’s theatre family musical takes off for magical merriment galore! Aladdin will be presented at 10:00 am & 12:00 noon.

August 24 – Sleeping Beauty

A king who snores, a dragon who roars, a prince whose love misses until a princess he kisses, when all is said and done a whole lot of family fun! It’s more than just magical… It’s a wonderful show! A celebration with music, fun, and heroic deeds! Sleeping Beauty will be presented at 10:00 am & 12:00 noon.

Before or after the show families can enjoy cold drinks and light bites, which will be available for purchase at the gazebo.

- Advertisement -

The New Fairy-Tale Musical Series will be held at Theatre By The Sea located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, RI. Single tickets are $15 each, with a discount available for those purchasing all three shows (not available online). Discount rates are available for groups of 20 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm and performance days from 11:00 am until curtain, (performance Sundays 12 noon until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

Introduce your child to the magic of live theatre this summer at Theatre By The Sea!