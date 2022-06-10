For the first time in more than eight years, Rhode Island is getting a new medical cannabis compassion center.

Plant Based Compassionate Care, doing business as Sweetspot Dispensary, is opening its facility at 91 Pershing Avenue in South Kingstown. Sweetspot was one of the winners in last year’s lottery to bring new compassion centers to the state. Since then, the company says in a press release that it has been working closely with the RI Office of Cannabis Regulation (OCR) and the town of South Kingstown to secure all necessary licensing and approvals.

“We are going to collaborate with all cultivators and processors in Rhode Island to offer more than 19,000 Rhode Island medical marijuana card holders diverse medical cannabis products through our innovative delivery system,” said Jason Webski, of Sweetspot Dispensary in a statement. “With the blessing of state regulators, we will be offering statewide home delivery to medical marijuana patients in every community in Rhode Island. Our South Kingstown location will be a consultation-only office, offering personalized information to educate patients in need,” Webski added.

While providing access to patients statewide, Sweetspot Dispensary says that it will be prioritizing delivery services to those patients in Zone 5, South County.

“We are very excited to offer patients medical cannabis in all corners of the state,” said Blake Costa, President of Sweetspot Dispensary. “This demonstrates our commitment to medical cannabis patients throughout Rhode Island who have been anxiously waiting for more access. We are here and we are ready to serve,” said Costa, “and we are working very hard to find ways to include as many cultivators as possible.”

Sweetspot Dispensary’s affiliates operate and are building cannabis facilities in Maine, Maryland, Connecticut, and New Jersey. The local facility is led by Rhode Islander Blake Costa, a Marine Corps veteran who still serves in the RI National Guard.

Sweetspot Dispensary says that it is committed to community service as well, “For every pound of product delivered, Sweetspot will plant one tree as part of its community outreach. Twice each year Sweetspot will host a community garden project. Already, the company has hosted a community cleanup at the Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center”.