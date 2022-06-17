- Advertisement -

Some big names in rock and roll make up this week’s “Six Picks,” where we highlight some of the best live music around town. Have a great weekend!

Friday: Do the Mardi Gras Mambo! Head to a New Orleans street party Friday night at Bold Point Park in East Providence when Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown takes over the outdoor stage. The Newport Jazz Festival alum headlines a show that includes Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, George Porter Jr and Dumpstaphunk and The Soul Rebels. Music starts at 6:30PM. Tickets and more here.

Friday: The Grammy-Award winning Dave Matthews Band returns to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA for their annual summer show Friday at 7:30PM. Matthews was last in the area in September 2021 when he played Farm Aid with Tim Reynolds in Hartford, CT. Tickets and more information here.

Saturday: Askew has a Pridefest block party on tap with local alt-rock bands Heather Rose in Clover headlining the evening. Also appearing, DJ Andrea Stamas, Randy Andy and his Drag Kings and Alejandra Blaze. Music starts at 6PM and goes late! Complete details here.

Saturday: The Summer Solstice Festival returns to Diamond Hill Park in Cumberland after skipping the past two years due to the pandemic. The day long festival has local and international artists in Celtic, folk and roots music including Atwater-Donnelly, the Vox Hunters, Eastern Medicine Singers, RUNA and Windborne. A great way to spend the day – bring the kids! Read my interview with Festival Producer Russell Gusetti here.

Sunday: Miami based Americana band The Mavericks bring their “En Espanol World Tour” to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA Sunday afternoon beginning at 1PM. The award winning band’s high energy sound stradles the line between country, Tex-Mex and Americana. Can’t go wrong! Tickets and more information here.

Sunday: The highly regarded tribute act Celebrating Billy Joel – American’s Piano Man comes to the Jane Pickens Film and Events Center in Newport Sunday night at 7PM. Expect to hear hits including “Just The Way You Are,” “New York State of Mind,” “Uptown Girl,” and “Piano Man.” Tickets and more information here.