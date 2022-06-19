- Advertisement -

The Newport Bermuda Race announced this evening that a sailor competing in the race lost his life after going overboard.

“We regret to report that our Fleet Communications Office for the 52nd Bermuda Race received a report of a crew overboard on the racecourse this afternoon”, the Race said in a press release.

They continued in a press release saying, “The crew of the yacht Morgan of Marietta, a 42-foot sloop, reported that its captain, Colin Golder of New Providence, N.J., went overboard early this afternoon in strong winds, approximately 325 miles from Bermuda, and did not survive.

After extended effort, Mr. Golder’s body was recovered by the vessel’s crew, and the vessel is returning to the mainland. Next of kin has been informed.

The Bermuda Race Organizing Committee, the Cruising Club of America, the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club wish to express sincere condolences to the family and crew of Mr. Golder”.

Further details will be provided as they become available.