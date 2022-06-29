- Advertisement -

A listing represented by Pawler Garrahan of Residential Properties Ltd. has been selected as a finalist in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.

The Ultimate House Hunt is a month-long online promotion held on HGTV.com annually, showcasing extraordinary homes for sale in eight categories: Amazing Kitchens, Beachfront Homes, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Downtown Dwellings, Homes With a History, Outdoor Escapes, and Waterside Homes.

All nominees are represented by members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International®. This is the eleventh consecutive year HGTV has worked exclusively with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World ® and Luxury Portfolio International® for the Ultimate House Hunt, which runs from June 28 through August 2. The popular awards generated more than 1.5 million votes last year, with consumers selecting their favorite among the featured listings.

The Residential Properties listing was selected by HGTV’s editors as a finalist in the Homes With A History category.

contributed photo

The home is located in Newport’s historic 12-acre Bonniecrest Estate, a gated harbor front association, offers deluxe amenities including a swimming pool, tennis court, and a waterfront taxi to Bannisters Wharf for nights on the town. The 1914 Manor House, designed by Russel Pope for the Midwest banker Stuart Duncan, showcases intact period details, such as exquisite carved paneling, lead-paned windows, and original fireplace surrounds.

“This is truly a special property showcasing magnificent period details from Newport’s Gilded Era,” said Pawler Garrahan.

contributed photo

Consumers can tour the 77 homes selected as finalists by viewing photo galleries on HGTV.com before casting a vote for their favorite properties. A winner will be chosen in each category based on the highest number of votes received, and an overall favorite will be awarded for the listing receiving the most votes. Additional properties are included in the Global Homes gallery, which spotlights homes from 9 different countries or territories around the world.

Each winning home will receive editorial exposure on HGTV.com, as well as the prestige of being selected as an HGTV fan favorite.

To view all homes and cast your vote, visit: HGTV.com/HouseHunt

To learn more about Residential Properties, visit ResidentialProperties.com.