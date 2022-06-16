Easton's Beach on June 27, 2020
- Advertisement -

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends re-opening Easton’s Beach in Newport and Fogland Beach in Tiverton for swimming because bacteria counts there have returned to safe levels. RIDOH recommends the closure of Goddard State Park Beach in Warwick for swimming due to high bacteria level.

RIDOH officials will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.

2022 Beach Season Closures

BeachCity/TownClosed OnRe-OpenedNumber of Days Closed
Gooseberry BeachNewport6/8/226/11/223
Holiday Acres CampgroundGlocester6/13/22  
Easton’s BeachNewport6/14/226/16/222
Fogland BeachTiverton6/15/226/16/221
Goddard State Park BeachWarwick6/16/22  
2022 Statewide (for bacteria)   6
- Advertisement -

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.

He currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals.

He is a member of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.