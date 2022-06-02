NEWPORT, R.I. – The Preservation Society of Newport County is proud to host a special evening with Julian Fellowes on July 26 at The Breakers. Oscar and Emmy winner Fellowes is the writer, director, producer, novelist, and actor who created “The Gilded Age” and “Downton Abbey.”

According to the Preservation Society of Newport County, this event will feature dinner and conversation with Lord Fellowes in the opulent setting of the Great Hall of The Breakers.

The evening will begin with cocktails, followed by a sit-down dinner. Lord Fellowes will converse with an interviewer for roughly 30 minutes and will take questions before dessert is served.

Lord Fellowes has also been named the 2022 recipient of the Antiquarian Award – the highest honor presented by the Preservation Society of Newport County – in recognition of the collective impact of his work. This award will be presented during the Preservation Society’s Annual Meeting on June 9 in the Rosecliff ballroom. Lord Fellowes will not be in attendance but has recorded remarks to be aired during the ceremony.

He will be presented in person with the Antiquarian Award at The Breakers during the event on July 26.

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit www.NewportMansions.org.