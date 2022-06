- Advertisement -

The 46th Annual Rhode Island PrideFest Celebration was held in downtown Providence on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

More than 250 nonprofit organizations, businesses, and food vendors were on hand for the event at the Providence Innovation District Park, which also included entertainment for festival-goers from a variety of local and regional acts.

What’sUpNewp’s Rick Farrell was at the event and shares this photo gallery.