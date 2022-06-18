Raymond Moore Farrow Jr., 90, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away at his home on June 16, 2022, after a brave battle with lymphoma, surrounded by his family. Born on February 2, 1932, in Taunton, MA, he was the son of the late Raymond M. and Elsie (Lellek) Farrow.

Ray graduated from Taunton High School in 1950 and Stonehill College in 1957, with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He took a break during college to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War. After graduating from Stonehill Ray was employed by the United States Government for over thirty years, where he met his wife Carol. While employed with the government Ray held positions with the US General Accounting Office, US Treasury Department, Internal Revenue Service, Defense Contract Audit Agency, and Naval Regional Contracting Office where he spent the majority of his career. He retired from the government at the Naval Facilities Engineering Command. He was later employed by Tracor Applied Sciences, Syscon Corporation, Northrop Grumman, and Mikel, Inc. Ray worked from the age of twelve to eighty, always staying busy with many jobs to fulfill other passions and hobbies. Ray was such a kind hearted and caring family man with the best sense of humor. He will especially be remembered for his gentle nature, genuine interest in others, and his supportive and caring personality. If asked, Ray’s greatest accomplishment would be raising his two independent and caring daughters. He was also thrilled to be a grandparent and to get a chance to meet his new grandson. More than anything, Ray valued his family.

Ray is survived by his wife Carol (Giblin) Farrow of thirty-three years, his two daughters; Abigail Steiblin and her husband Jay of Westport, MA and Caroline Farrow of Portsmouth, grandchildren; Sophie Rae and Jack Raymond Steiblin, and his sister; Linda Lucier of Wellington, FL. He also leaves behind cousins, nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, and friends who were all near and dear to his heart. Of course, we cannot forget his beloved dog and walking partner, Oliver.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 8:30 AM from the Connors Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM in St. Mary’s Church, 330 Wood Street, Bristol.

Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA.