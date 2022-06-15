Randolph “Randy” Stewart Jr., of Newport, RI, passed away at home from complication relating to Chronic pneumonia.

Randy was born on March 26, 1950, in Newport, RI. He attended Rogers High School, where he played basketball, and graduated in 1970. He was also part of the King Boy Basketball Team at the MLK recreation center.

Randy continued his education at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, RI and at Cortez Peters Business College in Washington, D.C. After business college, Randy returned to Newport and began his 15 year career at General Dynamics Electric Boat as a labor pipefitter.

Randy loved to share his cooking skills with his friends and family, and sitting on his porch. He was a very charismatic, funny and affable man.

Randy is preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Fergerson, his sister, Lois A. Pailin and his parents, Randolph Sr. and Lillian Stewart.

Randy is survived by his only son, Reginald Stewart, his brother, Ronald Stewart and his sisters; Lynn Stewart and Leah Plummer. He is also survived by his nephews; Darren Pailin and Benny Plummer Jr. and his niece Latonya Plummer and many great nieces and nephews.

For now, we will miss seeing Randy on the porch, with a coffee in his hand, greeting us with a charming smile… Until we meet again.

Calling hours will be held on Friday June 17, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport. His funeral service will be held following calling hours at 12:00 pm in the funeral home.

Burial will be private.