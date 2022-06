Patricia Anne Bowen, 80, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. Patricia was born on August 19, 1941 in Derry, New Hampshire.

Patricia was a very kind woman and loved her family. She had the sweetest laugh and could brighten up the whole room. Patricia was very strong, raised 7 children all on her own. She would do anything for the ones she cared about. She will be greatly missed by her family and her spirit will be remembered forever.

A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date.