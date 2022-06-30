Michael Aloysius Hussey, Jr., “Mickey,” 88, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth Cornell Hussey for more than 65 years. He frequently referred to his marriage as “the best thing that ever happened to me.” He is survived by his children: son Michael and daughter-in-law Susan Hussey; daughter Robin Westmoreland; and son Kevin and daughter-in-law Barbara Hussey. He was gifted with both grandchildren — Heather Bakios and her husband Steve; Sarah McKenna; Ryan Westmoreland and his wife Libby; and Noelle Hussey — and great-grandchildren — Sawyer and Everly McKenna and Adeline Westmoreland — and proudly wore any sweatshirt or T-shirt imprinted with their photo or accomplishment. He was predeceased by his parents Michael and Lillian Devlin Hussey, from whom he inherited his strikingly bright blue eyes, and his siblings Walter (Mildred) Hussey and Helen Hussey (Ernest) Platt.

Mickey was a native Newporter who deeply loved his community. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1951 and then joined the U.S. Army. Following his two years in the military, he returned to Newport and joined the U.S. Postal Service, where he spent his career as a letter carrier and then supervisor in the Middletown branch. He was known as the “whistling mailman.” Everyone in town knew Mickey by name, and years later, he could still tell you their names as well as their addresses. He was an enthusiastic duckpin bowler, avid reader of espionage and spy novels, and boisterous caller of Bingo at the Middletown Knights of Columbus. Mickey was an active member of the K of C for more than 60 years and found great camaraderie and friendship in the organization. He served as Grand Knight and was honored with a night of celebration as Knight of the Year in 2016. Mickey loved to take his young family on long rides around the island and on Ocean Drive, often culminating in an ice cream or pizza treat at Hussey’s Harbor House, “Home of the Huzzburger,” owned by his brother’s family. He enjoyed jumping off VanZandt pier and swimming at the local beaches and was quite the long-distance body surfer.

Mickey was a sports fan who took great delight in teasing his wife about her deep devotion to the Boston Red Sox. He was renown for his Tommy Heinsohn-like hook shot perfected on his family’s backyard basketball court. He attended almost every sporting event in which his children and grandchildren played, always urging them to play hard, but fair. While he took great pride in their accomplishments in sports and in other endeavors, he was averse to any boasting or showboating. And he led by example. Motivated to give back to those less fortunate, he organized and participated in many works of charity with the K of C, including donating blood and in food and clothing drives. He and his wife also spent years serving food on Friday nights at the Salvation Army community kitchen. Mickey was a good-natured and honorable man who cared deeply about those in his life. He leaves behind a close family and large number of friends who will miss him dearly.

Visiting hours will be held at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00p.m.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider becoming a blood donor, a cause Mickey championed during his life.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com