Louise Smith, age 91, of Middletown RI, died peacefully on June 20, 2022. She was born in Southwest Harbor, ME to the late Carl Fulton Dolliver and Elene (Hamblen) Dolliver.



Louise grew up in Manset, ME and was a graduate of Pemetic High School, class of 1949. She worked at the Maine Highway Department until she moved to RI. In Middletown, she worked at Mello Construction where she met the love of her life, Fred Smith, and later at OceanPoint where she eventually retired. She was an avid reader, loved jigsaw puzzles, knitting and quilting. She also enjoyed cruise ship vacations, 2nd beach, dining out, NASCAR races rooting for Rusty Wallace, and was a dedicated Red Sox fan.



Louise is preceded in death by her husband Fred Smith, brothers Raymond and Roscoe Dolliver, and sister Agnes Carr.



Louise is survived by her children, Bruce Maynard and wife Pam Noel of AZ, Brian Maynard and wife Laura O’Connell of CT, Brenda Willis and husband Tom Willis of FL. She additionally leaves three grandchildren, Heather Maynard, Sarah Johnson and husband Nick, and Emily Willis along with two great-grandchildren, Maisie and Wesley Johnson. She also leaves behind her best friend Sharon Kost.



Services for Louise will be private.

