TIVERTON, RI – Lisa (Dennis) Guillemette, 54, of Tiverton, passed away at home with her family on June 5, 2022 after courageously battling health challenges. She was the beloved wife of Jerry Guillemette.

Born and raised on Aquidneck Island, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Sheila Dennis. Lisa attended Middletown, RI public schools and was a 1986 graduate of Middletown High School. She graduated from the University of Rhode Island with Bachelor’s and M.B.A. degrees.

Lisa rose to management positions at both BankNewport and BankRI in Middletown, and more recently was employed as a substitute elementary school teacher for the Tiverton School Dept. She was a communicant of St. Theresa’s Church, Tiverton.

Lisa was an adoring mother of her children, Charlotte and Joshua. She enjoyed the beach, cookouts, breakfast and lunch with friends, reading, family vacations, being an aunt, making the annual family photo calendar, and she loved her coffee and donuts (especially Ma’s coffee). She always looked forward to family game night, annual Florida trips and walks with her dog Paxton.

In addition to her husband and children, Lisa is survived by her two sisters and their spouses: Debbie Anthony (Jack) of Middletown and Claudia Dennis (Andy Gillespie) of New Smyrna Beach, FL, as well as her in-laws Roger Guillemette (Lisa Vincent) of Little Compton and Ann Tobin (William) of Narragansett. She was the aunt of Covell Anthony, A.J. Dennis, and Matthew, Mary and Aidan Tobin. Lisa also leaves a large extended family that she cherished.

Visiting hours will be Thursday, June 9, from 4 – 7 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 10, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Theresa’s Church, 265 Stafford Road, Tiverton. Burial will follow at Pocasset Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org).